Wednesday, November 6, 2019

War Monuments and Sights of Soviet Kiev 1975 -- 16 Vintage Photographs


As we noted in a previous post, November 6 is the anniversary of the liberation of Kiev from the Nazis by the Red Army in 1943. It was liberated on the eve of the 26th anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution.


The city had been devastated in the fighting and during the fascist occupation.

This postcard folder of 16 images published in 1975 shows not only how Kiev had been rebuilt and the progress that was being made in the city but also has many monuments to the heroes of the Red Army and the triumph over fascism such as the Monument to the Soviet Tankers and the Monument on the Grave of the Unknown Soldier.

Monument to the Soviet Tankers


State University


Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR


Monument on the Grave of the Unknown Soldier


Palace of Ukrainian Culture


Exhibition of Excellence in the National Economy


Monument to the January Uprising, 1918
In the January Uprising the workers of Kiev revolted in support of Soviet power.


Victory Square Hotel


Monument to the Liberation of the City from the Fascist Invaders


Airport


Lenin Monument


New Hotel and Housing Estate Buildings


Shevchenko Monument


Monument to the Soviet Prisoners of War Executed by the Nazis


Monument to Nikolai Vatutin, Red Army Liberator of Kiev
Vatutin was murdered in 1944 by Nazi collaborators in an ambush.


Memorial Complex to the Victims of Fascism





