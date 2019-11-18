Racist and Colonialist Policing

According to a Globe and Mail article released late yesterday:
"More than one-third of the people shot to death by RCMP officers over a 10-year period were Indigenous, according to a document from the police force obtained by The Globe and Mail. That percentage has alarmed First Nations leaders and is prompting calls for more data about police use of force in Canada.
In a December, 2017, briefing note written for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, the RCMP said its officers fatally shot 61 people across Canada between 2007 and 2017. In 22 of those cases, the memo said, the victim was Indigenous."
(Photo by Michael Laxer. Originally from: Hundreds March and Rally in Toronto in Solidarity with Wet'suwet'en: Photos from the Day)
