Che Memorial Monument, La Higuera, Bolivia -- Daily LIFT #51

Che Memorial Monument, La Higuera, Bolivia where he was captured and killed.
"There are no borders in this struggle to the death. We cannot be indifferent to what happens anywhere in the world, because a victory by any country over imperialism is our victory, just as any country's defeat is a defeat for all of us." - Che, 1965
(The Daily LIFT - Leftist Image for Today - is a new The Left Chapter feature posting a daily photo, cartoon, artwork or other image related to leftist history or contemporary realty.)
