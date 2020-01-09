The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Lenin Ad, Marxian Educational Society, Detroit, Michigan 1921. Daily LIFT #96
Lenin Ad, Marxian Educational Society, Detroit, Michigan 1921. Daily LIFT #96
An advertisement in a socialist magazine for the first appearance in the United States of two works by Lenin including The State and the Revolution.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:18 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Lenin
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment