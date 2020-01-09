Thursday, January 9, 2020

Lenin Ad, Marxian Educational Society, Detroit, Michigan 1921. Daily LIFT #96


Lenin Ad, Marxian Educational Society, Detroit, Michigan 1921. Daily LIFT #96

An advertisement in a socialist magazine for the first appearance in the United States of two works by Lenin including The State and the Revolution.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)