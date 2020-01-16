Crispy Pan Roasted Parmesan Chicken

Today we are going to look at a one pan roasted chicken recipe that uses Parmesan cheese for both flavour and to achieve a wonderfully crispy skin without any frying.
Ingredients:
9 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
Coarse Sea Salt
Black Pepper
Cayenne Pepper
Garlic Powder
Lemon Juice
Olive Oil
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
For this recipe we used chicken thighs as they are moist and produce the best results for high heat pan roasting.
Place your chicken thighs on a shallow, ridged roasting pan (lined with foil if you wish) and drizzle / brush the juice of about 1/4 of a lemon and about 1 tablespoon of olive oil over them evenly.
Then season them liberally (or to taste) with the salt, pepper, cayenne and garlic powder.
Place the thighs in an oven preheated to 450 degrees and roast for 20 minutes.
Keeping the oven hot, remove the thighs and sprinkle the 1/2 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese over them. The 1/2 cup is a guideline, you can use a little more if you wish. Be sure to use proper Parmesan cheese for this as, while a little more expensive, the pre-grated, powdery style does not work as well or taste as good.
Place the thighs back in the oven and roast for another 15 minutes at 450.
When finished cooking let sit for 5 minutes before serving. (Remember, if you are ever concerned, Health Canada says chicken is done when it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees)
The melted cheese, along with the oil and high heat, creates a crunchy, crispy skin that is very satisfying and that is hard to believe is not deep fried.
Goes well with anything you enjoy chicken with like sides of noodles, salad, rice and white wine.
Enjoy.
