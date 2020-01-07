Tuesday, January 7, 2020

4,000 Planes -- Vietnamese Poster, 1970 -- Daily Lift #94


4,000 Planes -- Vietnamese Poster, 1970 -- Daily Lift #94

Vietnamese Poster Marking the downing of 4,000 American imperialist aircraft at that stage of the Vietnam War
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)