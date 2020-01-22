The Left Chapter
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Money For Jobs Not For War! - New York, 1983 -- Daily LIFT #107
Money For Jobs Not For War! - New York, 1983 -- Daily LIFT #107
Protesting warships and American military exercises in Central America, New York City Harbor, 1983
Michael Laxer
7:45 PM
Daily LIFT
New York
Vintage Photography
