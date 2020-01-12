Sunday, January 12, 2020

Iran Crisis, Guaidó Farce, Wet'suwet'en & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 5 - 12


This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  January 5 - 12.


The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to the ongoing Iran crisis and the fallout from it which are at the start along with the Featured Article" post.

 Featured Article:

 America’s Dangerous Iran Obsession

 "The US, seemingly with no awareness of its recent history with Iran, and led by an emotionally unbalanced president who believes he may commit murder and get away with it, is still acting out a 40-year-old psychological trauma. As usual, it's others who are most at risk."

Iran Crisis:


Soleimani was in Iraq to ease regional tensions; then Trump said ‘Kill him’

 Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran

 We're Staying, US Tells Iraq After Being Asked to Leave

US dismisses Iraq request to work on a troop withdrawal plan

Trump says he'll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave

Canada, allies begin withdrawing troops from Iraq amid U.S.-Iran standoff

 Esper contradicts Trump claim Iran planned attacks on four US embassies

Questions pile up about Trump’s claim that Soleimani was going to ‘blow up’ a U.S. embassy

 Iranians Have Learned to Fear U.S. Wrath — and Canada’s Complicity

 - Iran Rejects New Sanctions Imposed by the US

Iran admits unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian airliner

- Iran deploys riot police as backlash against government grows

Iran protests reveal cracks in clerical regime's support

Iraqi Communists say their country should not be battleground for U.S.-Iran war

Joint Statement of the Communist Party of Britain, the Tudeh Party of Iran, and the Communist Party USA

“THIS IS THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON – WE MUST REVERSE COURSE!”

Noam Chomsky: US Is a Rogue State and Suleimani’s Assassination Confirms It

Corbyn to speak at No War in Iran demo

Instagram says it's removing posts supporting Soleimani to comply with US sanctions

Republicans Attack Democrats for Saying Qassim Suleimani Was Assassinated, and Reporters Play Along

Meet the Corporate War Profiteers Making a Killing on Trump's Attacks on Iran

Border stops for people of Iranian descent spark outrage



Asia:

Chairman Dahal urges all communist parties to be united in time (Nepal)

Activists demand overturning of death sentence to Pakistani professor

 Australian Bushfires:


(See more photos on Facebook)

Australian government report predicted severe wildfires 11 years ago

Enormous 'Megafire' In Australia Engulfs 1.5 Million Acres

Eyewitness: East Gippsland burns

Former Australian Coal Executive Calls For Clean Energy Amid 'Existential Threat' Of Climate Change

Number Of Animals Feared Dead In Australia’s Wildfires Soars To Over 1 Billion

Bolivia:

 Bolivia: Socialists Lead Polls, Coup Plotters Frightened

 Bolivia: Coup Govt. Tries to Convince Europe There Was No Coup

Bolivia: Right-Wing Discredits Possible Socialist Candidate

Morales Slams De Facto Bolivian Gov't for Meddling in Venezuela

Canada:

 - Indigenous grandfather and 12-year-old handcuffed in front of Vancouver bank after trying to open an account

 Twitter users erupt in wake of BMO apology for mistreatment of Indigenous girl and her grandfather

 Vancouver police chief defends handcuffing of Indigenous man and granddaughter

LOCKED OUT WORKERS AT FEDERATED CO-OP FIGHTING FOR FAIR SHARE

Corporate Tax Freedom Day: Today Corporate Canada Stops Paying Taxes and Starts Hoarding Money For Itself

Canadian Workers Get Fewer Paid Vacation Days Than Nearly Any Other Country in the Industrialized World

Climate Emergency:

 Giant Chinese paddlefish declared extinct after surviving 150 million years

The Limits of Capitalism

Brazil to Go Through With Mining on Tribal Lands

Colombia:

 Colombia: A Woman Is the First Social Leader Killed This Year

Colombia: Two Indigenous Leaders Were Killed in Cauca Valley

Cuba:

 Cuba among 35 countries worldwide with the lowest infant mortality rates: 5

US Seeks to Affect Cuba's Revenue by Banning Charter Flights

French Strikes:


New year, same struggle: French strikes move into second month

 Macron Scraps Proposal to Raise Retirement Age in France

Teachers, nurses and public-sector workers join pension strikes across France

Haiti:

 Remembering the Haiti earthquake, 10 years on

AT THE POINT OF NO RETURN? HAITI’S 18-MONTH POPULAR INSURRECTION CONTINUES

India:

 All India General strike/ Braving the chilly and rainy weather, hundreds of workers hit the streets in New Delhi to join general strike against far-right Indian govt’s neoliberal and anti-worker policies.

Stunning display of strength rocks India as a fifth of the population goes on strike

Congratulations for Historic All India Strike

Workers Strike Against Modi Government

NOT MODI’S INDIA ANYMORE

Ideas / History:

 Race and capitalism: A response to the NYT 1619 Project

Israel / Palestine:

 American TV show Jeopardy says Bethlehem is in Israel, not Palestine

Embracing Palestine: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of “Antisemitism”

We “slaughtered” Jeremy Corbyn, says Israel lobbyist

The continuing ordeal of Ahmad Zahran

South Africa:

 SACP will continue to ally with ANC if it embraces 'communist values' 

United Kingdom:

 Black Britons Know Why Meghan Markle Wants Out

Chris Williamson asks BBC's Nick Robinson to apologise over tweet

Support grows for Long Bailey after Lavery pulls back from Labour leadership race

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to abolish House of Lords

United States:

 Raising The Minimum Wage By $1 May Prevent Thousands Of Suicides, Study Shows

Trump Administration Proposes Major Changes To Bedrock Environmental Law

Deceased GOP Strategist's Daughter Makes Files Public That Republicans Wanted Sealed

US Plans to Send Mexican Asylum Seekers to Guatemala

Venezuela:

Venezuela: Guaido Replaced as Parliament Head in Disputed Vote

 For Western Press, the Only Coup in Venezuela Is Against Guaidó

Juan Guaidó, the political joke of Venezuela

Venezuela Urges the US to Abide by International Law

Wet'suwet'en:

 UN racism committee calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

One Year after RCMP Raid, Tensions Rise as Wet’suwet’en Evict Pipeline Company

RCMP poised to enforce injunction order against Coastal GasLink protesters in B.C.

 ‘The World Is Watching’: Wet’suwet’en Chiefs Call for Government-to-Government Talks

 Protesters across Canada support Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline camps

Hundreds gather in front of Toronto banks to protest pipeline

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Canada, the RCMP, and Human Rights Obligations to the Wet'suwet'en Nation

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES WANT THEIR #LANDBACK

Open Letter to Jagmeet Singh regarding Trans Mountain, Site C and Coastal GasLink


