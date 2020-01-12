Iran Crisis, Guaidó Farce, Wet'suwet'en & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 5 - 12

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of January 5 - 12.
The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to the ongoing Iran crisis and the fallout from it which are at the start along with the Featured Article" post.
Featured Article:
America’s Dangerous Iran Obsession
"The US, seemingly with no awareness of its recent history with Iran, and led by an emotionally unbalanced president who believes he may commit murder and get away with it, is still acting out a 40-year-old psychological trauma. As usual, it's others who are most at risk."
Iran Crisis:
- Soleimani was in Iraq to ease regional tensions; then Trump said ‘Kill him’
- Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
- We're Staying, US Tells Iraq After Being Asked to Leave
- US dismisses Iraq request to work on a troop withdrawal plan
- Trump says he'll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave
- Canada, allies begin withdrawing troops from Iraq amid U.S.-Iran standoff
- Esper contradicts Trump claim Iran planned attacks on four US embassies
- Questions pile up about Trump’s claim that Soleimani was going to ‘blow up’ a U.S. embassy
- Iranians Have Learned to Fear U.S. Wrath — and Canada’s Complicity
- Iran Rejects New Sanctions Imposed by the US
- Iran admits unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian airliner
- Iran deploys riot police as backlash against government grows
- Iran protests reveal cracks in clerical regime's support
- Iraqi Communists say their country should not be battleground for U.S.-Iran war
- Joint Statement of the Communist Party of Britain, the Tudeh Party of Iran, and the Communist Party USA
- “THIS IS THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON – WE MUST REVERSE COURSE!”
- Noam Chomsky: US Is a Rogue State and Suleimani’s Assassination Confirms It
- Corbyn to speak at No War in Iran demo
- Instagram says it's removing posts supporting Soleimani to comply with US sanctions
- Republicans Attack Democrats for Saying Qassim Suleimani Was Assassinated, and Reporters Play Along
- Meet the Corporate War Profiteers Making a Killing on Trump's Attacks on Iran
- Border stops for people of Iranian descent spark outrage
Asia:
- Chairman Dahal urges all communist parties to be united in time (Nepal)
- Activists demand overturning of death sentence to Pakistani professor
Australian Bushfires:
(See more photos on Facebook)
- Enormous 'Megafire' In Australia Engulfs 1.5 Million Acres
- Eyewitness: East Gippsland burns
- Former Australian Coal Executive Calls For Clean Energy Amid 'Existential Threat' Of Climate Change
- Number Of Animals Feared Dead In Australia’s Wildfires Soars To Over 1 Billion
Bolivia:
- Bolivia: Socialists Lead Polls, Coup Plotters Frightened
- Bolivia: Coup Govt. Tries to Convince Europe There Was No Coup
- Bolivia: Right-Wing Discredits Possible Socialist Candidate
- Morales Slams De Facto Bolivian Gov't for Meddling in Venezuela
Canada:
- Indigenous grandfather and 12-year-old handcuffed in front of Vancouver bank after trying to open an account
- Twitter users erupt in wake of BMO apology for mistreatment of Indigenous girl and her grandfather
- Vancouver police chief defends handcuffing of Indigenous man and granddaughter
- LOCKED OUT WORKERS AT FEDERATED CO-OP FIGHTING FOR FAIR SHARE
- Corporate Tax Freedom Day: Today Corporate Canada Stops Paying Taxes and Starts Hoarding Money For Itself
- Canadian Workers Get Fewer Paid Vacation Days Than Nearly Any Other Country in the Industrialized World
Climate Emergency:
- Giant Chinese paddlefish declared extinct after surviving 150 million years
- The Limits of Capitalism
- Brazil to Go Through With Mining on Tribal Lands
Colombia:
- Colombia: A Woman Is the First Social Leader Killed This Year
- Colombia: Two Indigenous Leaders Were Killed in Cauca Valley
Cuba:
- Cuba among 35 countries worldwide with the lowest infant mortality rates: 5
- US Seeks to Affect Cuba's Revenue by Banning Charter Flights
French Strikes:
- New year, same struggle: French strikes move into second month
- Macron Scraps Proposal to Raise Retirement Age in France
- Teachers, nurses and public-sector workers join pension strikes across France
Haiti:
- Remembering the Haiti earthquake, 10 years on
- AT THE POINT OF NO RETURN? HAITI’S 18-MONTH POPULAR INSURRECTION CONTINUES
India:
All India General strike/ Braving the chilly and rainy weather, hundreds of workers hit the streets in New Delhi to join general strike against far-right Indian govt’s neoliberal and anti-worker policies.
- Stunning display of strength rocks India as a fifth of the population goes on strike
- Congratulations for Historic All India Strike
- Workers Strike Against Modi Government
- NOT MODI’S INDIA ANYMORE
Ideas / History:
- Race and capitalism: A response to the NYT 1619 Project
Israel / Palestine:
- American TV show Jeopardy says Bethlehem is in Israel, not Palestine
- Embracing Palestine: How to Combat Israel’s Misuse of “Antisemitism”
- We “slaughtered” Jeremy Corbyn, says Israel lobbyist
- The continuing ordeal of Ahmad Zahran
South Africa:
- SACP will continue to ally with ANC if it embraces 'communist values'
United Kingdom:
- Black Britons Know Why Meghan Markle Wants Out
- Chris Williamson asks BBC's Nick Robinson to apologise over tweet
- Support grows for Long Bailey after Lavery pulls back from Labour leadership race
- Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to abolish House of Lords
United States:
- Raising The Minimum Wage By $1 May Prevent Thousands Of Suicides, Study Shows
- Trump Administration Proposes Major Changes To Bedrock Environmental Law
- Deceased GOP Strategist's Daughter Makes Files Public That Republicans Wanted Sealed
- US Plans to Send Mexican Asylum Seekers to Guatemala
Venezuela:
- Venezuela: Guaido Replaced as Parliament Head in Disputed Vote
- For Western Press, the Only Coup in Venezuela Is Against Guaidó
- Juan Guaidó, the political joke of Venezuela
- Venezuela Urges the US to Abide by International Law
Wet'suwet'en:
- UN racism committee calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline
- One Year after RCMP Raid, Tensions Rise as Wet’suwet’en Evict Pipeline Company
- RCMP poised to enforce injunction order against Coastal GasLink protesters in B.C.
- ‘The World Is Watching’: Wet’suwet’en Chiefs Call for Government-to-Government Talks
- Protesters across Canada support Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline camps
- Hundreds gather in front of Toronto banks to protest pipeline
- UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation
- Canada, the RCMP, and Human Rights Obligations to the Wet'suwet'en Nation
- INDIGENOUS PEOPLES WANT THEIR #LANDBACK
- Open Letter to Jagmeet Singh regarding Trans Mountain, Site C and Coastal GasLink
No comments:
Post a Comment