|The military rounds up prisoners during the 1971 coup in Bolivia
Leaflet: The Political Events in Bolivia, L. Padilla, December 1971
Between August 18-22, 1971 the left-leaning Bolvian government of Juan José Torres was overthrown by the Bolivian military in conjunction with right wing political parties. General Hugo Banzer was installed in power.
While the military coup encountered serious resistance from the people, leftist parties, trade unions and some progressive elements in the police and military it was ultimately successful due to vastly greater firepower. This came at a considerable loss of life with at least 100 killed and many hundreds wounded.
To maintain power Banzer, who was President until 1978, unleashed tremendous brutality. "Under Banzer’s rule, more than 14,000 Bolivians were arrested without a judicial order, more than 8,000 were tortured—with electricity, water, beatings—and more than 200 were executed or disappeared".
While they denied it at the time, documents that were declassified later show that the United Sates, as always, played a critical and supportive role in the coup.
Written in December, 1971, this interesting piece by South American communist writer and activist L. Padilla looks at these terrible events and what led up to them. Padilla was in no doubt about the American involvement despite any denials.
There are some very direct parallels with the coup that occurred in Bolivia at the end of last year. These include the alarm in Washington that Torres was charting a more independent foreign policy course that was more favourable to trade and relations with the socialist countries as well as moves to place sectors of the economy and natural resources under greater state or national control. Torres and his government also failed to take steps to deal with right wing elements in the military even when it became clear that many of them backed the idea of a coup. Padilla looks at these as well as other factors.
The article stands as a reminder of the long and terrible role the United States has played destroying democracy and independence in the Americas. Tragically Padilla warns that the coup may be a sign of what could happen in the future in countries like Chile, which of course did have a brutal coup two years later that led to nearly two decades of fascist rule.
"US imperialism is not a mere onlooker in the revolutionary movement in Latin America but is trying to crush it be every means". How little has changed in the last almost 50 years.
Note: The tern "gorilla" used here is not to be confused with guerrilla. "Gorilla" was a term used by Latin American leftists as an insult towards ultra-violent military and dictatorial leaders.
