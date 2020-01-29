They Cannot Overcome the Power of the People / I Am not Alone - Open Letters by Angela Davis & the CPUSA 1970

|Poster, 1971
In October, 1970 communist and civil rights activist Angela Davis was arrested by the FBI on trumped up murder charges. She was imprisoned for 16 months in California -- some of it in solitary confinement. In July, 1972 she was acquitted on all counts at trial, but only after an international solidarity campaign put the injustice of what was happening to her in the spotlight.
In early 1971 an English language roundup of news and events in 1970 published by the Soviet Novosti Press Agency included two remarkable open letters. One is from the National Committee of the US Communist Party to Davis and the other is from Davis to her supporters. There is also a brief write up by the Daily World's Moscow correspondent about the background of the arrest and expressions of Soviet solidarity with Davis.
Notable quotes include:
Ronald Reagan and the State of California, having first demanded my job because I am a member of the Communist party, are now demanding my life. Why? Not because I am the dangerous criminal they portray; not because I am guilty of their framed-up charge for which there is no evidence whatsoever, but because, in their warped vision, a revolutionary is, a priori, a criminal.
One more is being held captive, but more importantly, the revolution continues to grow in vigor and verve.
If masses of people will fulfill their obligation to protect the men and women who have devoted their lives to the struggle for equality and freedom, let there be no doubt about it—victory will soon be ours.
Power to the people. - Angela Davis
Yours is the spirit of Sacco and Vanzetti, of Tom Mooney and Angelo Herndon. It is the spirit which has sustained Communists imprisoned by the ruling class for over 50 years. It is true spirit alive in the jail cells and torture chambers holding Communists, working class leaders and democrats throughout the capitalist world. It is the spirit that says to the enemy: No matter how much force you employ, no matter how many of us you jail—you cannot overcome the power of the people.
Angela, we long to have you free, amongst us working to rid the world of imperialism and exploitation and building a socialist society. - CPUSA Letter
