Russian Delight: A Cookbook of the Soviet Peoples w. Borscht, Givech, Lamb Plov & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Pan Books, 1984
The only thing that is unfortunate about this exceptional and fascinating cookbook is its English language title that implies that it is about "Russian" cuisine. While Russian cuisine is certainly a part of the book, it has so much more than that. In fact, it is one of the most diverse and multicultural cookbooks I have yet to come across.
Russian Delight is actually a look at the various national cuisines that existed across the entire Soviet Union and its fifteen republics. This cuisine was as varied as one would imagine given that it encompasses dishes from places such as Estonia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, etc.
The book was first published in the USSR in 1978 and then translated into English in 1984.
It has so much to offer that it is really a must to track down for anyone interested in regional cooking, food history or the Soviet Union. Dishes and recipes from every republic are featured as is an introductory overview to each one going into its background, the features of it, the specific ingredients more favoured in each, different techniques and other aspects.
I have already made some dishes from the book and posted them on The Left Chapter with Moldavian Barbecued Chicken and Georgian Beef Chakhokhbili. I have plans to make more.
Today we are going to look at at least one dish from each republic. I have tried to make it interesting and different with dishes like Stuffed Pig's Stomach from Belarus, Herring with Sour Cream from Estonia and Beetroot Mkhali from Georgia.
Russia
Ukraine
Byelorussia (Belarus)
Moldavia
Georgia
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Kazakh and Kirgiz Cuisine
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
