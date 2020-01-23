Thursday, January 23, 2020

The People's Anti-Imperialist Struggle Will Win, Poster, People's Republic of China, 1960s -- Daily LIFT #108


The People's Anti-Imperialist Struggle Will Win, Poster, People's Republic of China, 1960s -- Daily LIFT #108
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)