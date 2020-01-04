Saturday, January 4, 2020

"Paul Robeson" by Leopoldo Mendez (1902-1969) -- Daily LIFT #91


"Paul Robeson" by the Mexican painter, muralist, graphic artist and winner of the International Peace Prize in 1952, Leopoldo Mendez (1902-1969) -- Daily LIFT #91

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)