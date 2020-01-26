Sunday, January 26, 2020
Wet’suwet’en, Sanders Surges, Iraq, the Co-op Refinery Strike & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 19 - 26
This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of January 19 - 26
The round-up of international links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to situation in Wet’suwet’en which are at the start along with the Featured Article post which is related to police brutality in Halifax.
Featured Article:
- Halifax Police Chief Dan Kinsella is proof a fish rots from the head down
"Kinsella is proof that a fish rots from the head down. The lack of police leadership in forces across the country is a crisis. Whether its corruption and misogyny in the RCMP, racism and brutality by officers in the Ottawa and Toronto police services, or racist assaults against innocent Aboriginal people in Regina or minorities in Halifax, the real problem is a cadre of self-important, supercilious and haughty police chiefs across the country who say politically correct things to protect rogue police, but lack the courage to confront these reprobates, less it endanger their positions or careers.
Kinsella deserves special mention. The “I, as chief, will take personal responsibility and follow up in every case” Halifax Police Chief went into hiding for five days with no comment to the public after three of his ‘officers’ brutalized Santina Rao, a 23-year-old mother of two small children (and person of colour) at a Halifax Walmart last week."
(Related: Kinsella says Halifax police have no plans to drop charges in Walmart arrest )
Wet’suwet’en
- B.C. human rights commissioner defends her support of hereditary chiefs who oppose LNG pipeline
- Victoria City Council declares solidarity with Wet’suwet’en People
- Trudeau dodges, Horgan and Singh contort on Wet'suwet'en, the RCMP and UNDRIP
- Green Myths Canada’s LNG Sales Force Tells the World
- RCMP Admits It's Monitoring Wet'suwet'en Camps by Air Now
- 12 people arrested after Indigenous demonstrators occupy B.C. minister’s office
- Wet'suwet'en request legal observers before possible RCMP action
- GROWING RESISTANCE AGAINST HORGAN AND TRUDEAU ENERGY POLICIES
- NDP support of fracking/LNG industry a shame
- Swartz Bay ferry terminal reopens after pipeline protesters delay sailings
- Disruption of Port of Montreal during Rush Hour in Solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Fighting Coastal GasLink
Asia:
- Sri Lanka finally admits 20,000 missing Tamils are dead
- Nepal: Ruling Nepal Communist Party won 16 seats out of 18 in National Assembly
Bolivia:
Ahead of Bolivia's next presidential elections, Evo Morales talks about the repression by the current right-wing coup government and how neoliberalism destroyed Bolivia.
- Bolivia's De-Facto President Jeanine Añez to Run for Office
- Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Suspends Relations With Cuba
Brazil:
The crimes of Jair Bolsonaro
India has invited Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right president, as the guest of honor on its 71st Republic Day. Bolsonaro's visit is being met with opposition and protests, particularly from the sugarcane farmers in India, whose livelihoods are threatened by Brazil's moves against India at the World Trade Organisation.
- Brazil prosecutors charge 16 people with murder in dam collapse that killed 270
- Lula Calls on Brazilians to Fight to Regain Nation's Democracy
- Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil
Canada:
- These Policies Could Help End Single-Parent Poverty in BC
- Families of CP Rail workers killed in B.C. mountain crash demand investigation be reopened
- Growing Indigenous inmate population shows need for change
- In Sask., 65 per cent of federal inmates are Indigenous: Correctional investigator
- ‘Disturbing and entrenched imbalances’: Indigenous people make up 30 per cent of prison population
- Woman denied settlement for sexual assault on way to residential school because she wasn't yet a student
- Early parole for cop James Forcillo sends a terrible message to the public and police
- Jewish group fails to stop postal union lawsuit over pro-terrorism comments
- Eviction notice served to Fredericton's tent city residents
- Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs to Vancouver police: "We ask that the transcript of the BMO call to the VPD be made public"
- ‘I don’t want nothing to do with them right now:’ Grandfather closing BMO account
- AUSTERITY VS EMPLOYMENT – A CALL FOR A UNITY AND SOLIDARITY IN ALBERTA
- Report ‘buried’ by Alberta government reveals ‘mounting evidence’ that oil and gas wells aren’t reclaimed in the long run
- Trudeau and His North Van Climate Minister Are ‘Wrestling’ with a Massive Oilsands Decision
- GO Transit, TTC Discount For Presto Users To End March 31
- Presto...fares, fees and harassment!: The war on transit riders continues in Ontario
- Ontario’s human rights watchdog made a shortlist for new commissioners. Doug Ford picked two of his own instead
- MASS SOLIDARITY FOR ONTARIO TEACHERS
- Big Majority of Ontario Public is Supporting School Teachers Over Doug Ford, New Polling Finds
- ‘A complete lack of compassion:’ Kitchener store that welcomed homeless is evicted
Central & South America:
On January 15, a new migrant caravan of around 1000 Hondurans left from the city of San Pedro Sula for the United States, hoping to seek asylum and escape their harsh living conditions. They are undertaking this ordeal to escape violence, extreme poverty and for the prospects of a better life.
- Mexican Soldiers Attack Central American Migrant Caravan, Arresting 800
- Mexican Feminist & Activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre Killed in Juárez
- The People of Colombia Are Cracking Up the Walls of War and Authoritarianism
- What the Right Wing in Latin America Means by Democracy Is Violence
Climate Emergency:
- Trump Administration Cuts Back Federal Protections For Streams And Wetlands
- Huge dust storms in Australia hit central New South Wales
Co-op Refinery Strike:
- 'Stand together and fight together:' National union leaders join Unifor on picket line
- Unifor national president Jerry Dias taken into custody at refinery picket line
- Unifor president arrested during blockade of Regina’s Co-op Refinery
- Unifor digs in after arrests as premier urges return to bargaining
- Judge finds Unifor in contempt of court order; union launches appeal
- UNIFOR SHUTS DOWN THE CO-OP REFINERY
Europe:
- Jewish groups warn about Nazi glorification in Eastern European nations
- Communist MEP Lefteris Nikolaou blasts the EU for attempting to re-write History
- Denmark’s Prime Minister goes to Israel and uses the Holocaust to incite against immigrants
- Switzerland: World Economic Forum Kicks Off Amid Demonstrations
- Greek Neo-Nazis Swarmed and Beat This Journalist for 4 Straight Minutes. The Cops Did Nothing.
- “You Have to Get Out of Parliament and Speak to Workers” (Belgium)
- UKRAINE: NATO ENSURES PEACE REMAINS A DISTANT HOPE
France:
French workers on strike went out at night across the country with torches while shouting "revolution".
- France: 7th National Strike Against Macron's Pension Reform
- FRANCE: FOR THE RIGHT TO RETIREMENT – NO BREAK IN THE STRUGGLE!
Thousands upon thousands of workers take to the streets of Paris and other cities across France as the nationwide strike against Macron's pension reforms enters its 50th day.
- French doctors call for intensification of emergency strikes
Ideas:
- Corporations Would Literally Kill You to Turn a Profit
India:
- 7 million people take part in human chain against India’s divisive citizenship law
- CPI-M to launch door-to-door campaign against CAA
- 'Modi is afraid': women take lead in India's citizenship protests
- Muslim women stage Delhi sit-in as protests over citizenship law spread
- CPM terms governor post a colonial hangover, wants it abolished
- Tens of millions form human chain in India's Bihar state in climate protest
Iraq:
- Over 1 Million People Join March Against US Presence in Iraq
Israel / Palestine:
- Netanyahu Exploits the Holocaust to Brutalize the Palestinians
- Palestinians Threaten to Quit Oslo Agreement Over Trump Plan
- Jordanian parliament unanimously votes to scrap gas deal with Israel
- Court Okays Eviction of Palestinian Family Because Land Was Once Owned by Jews
Italy:
Tens of thousands of Italian anti-fascists sang the famous resistance song 'Bella Ciao' as a protest against the rise of the far-right last weekend.
The manifestation was part of the growing Sardines movement against the politics of hate and the far-right leader Matteo Salvini.
- Salvini vows to 'evict' government if far right wins Italy regional polls
Martin Luther King Jr.
Shaun King:
I need you to see this and I need you to imagine what would happen, and what Trump would say and do, if these men, armed with assault rifles, were ANYTHING OTHER THAN WHITE. It’s King Day, and heavily armed white supremacists have surrounded the state Capitol as a show of force. It’s despicable.
- Countering Annual Whitewash of His Legacy, Progressives Remember the 'Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Imperialist' Martin Luther King Jr.
- Activist, professor Angela Davis ties MLK’s legacy to current fight for equity, justice
- MLK’s final campaign lives on: The war against racism and poverty
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The continuing legacy and call to conscience
Pornography & Prostitution:
- Pour en finir avec l’exploitation sexuelle
- 'We're constantly asked for pictures': Teen researches why sending naked pics is now normal
United Kingdom:
- Labour needs to wake up to the fact that U-turning on Brexit cost it the election
- The Slow Death of European Social Democracy: How Corbynism Bucked the Trend
- Unite backs Long Bailey and Burgon in Labour leadership contest
United States:
- I worked for Hillary Clinton. Her attacks on Bernie Sanders are a big mistake
- Sanders Seizes Lead in Volatile Iowa Race, Times Poll Finds
- CNN poll: Bernie Sanders surges to join Biden atop Democratic presidential pack
- While Establishment Erupts Over Anti-Corruption Expert Pointing Out Biden's Troubling Record, Progressives Say: Look at the Troubling Record
- Vowing Not to 'Demonize' the Rich, Biden Tells Billionaires 'Nothing Would Fundamentally Change' If He Was Elected
- Elizabeth Warren Endorses Trump’s Economic War on Venezuela, Then Soft-Pedals Far-Right Bolivia Coup
- Media Stupidity Is Uniting Left and Right
- Delbert Africa speaks following release from prison
- Supreme Court Could Be Headed To A Major Unraveling Of Public School Funding
- Uber and Lyft Price-Gouge Customers Trying to Flee Seattle Shooting
- Overhaul US labor laws to boost workers' power, new report urges
- White House reportedly credentials again website that called impeachment a ‘Jew Coup’
- Immigrant Kids Were Restrained to Chairs With Bags Over Their Heads at a Juvenile Hall in Virginia
- The US’s Inalienable Right to Violence
- Targeted killings via drone becoming 'normalised' – report
- OAKLAND’S MOMS 4 HOUSING WERE EVICTED BY A GIANT CORPORATION THAT RUNS NATIONAL HOME-FLIPPING OPERATION
- Pharmaceutical Executive John Kapoor Sentenced To 66 Months In Prison In Opioid Trial
Venezuela:
- The New Society Will Emerge in the Commune: A Conversation with Angel Prado
- Protests in Madrid Against Visit of Venezuelan Lawmaker Guaido
- Venezuelan Opposition Leader Tours Europe as US Threatens Fresh 'Action'
- Maduro: Venezuelan Opposition Has Only Created Threats to Peace
- Cuba can count on Venezuela for everything, today and always, Maduro states
- Venezuela Strengthens Cuba, China and Iran Ties Following Guatemala Row
- Venezuelan Assembly to Investigate US Funding to Guaido
