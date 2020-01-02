Thursday, January 2, 2020

Monument to the Anti-Nazi Partisans of Yaremche, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine, USSR - Daily LIFT #89


Erected in 1970, designed by Semen Tutuchenko
