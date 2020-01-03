The Left Chapter
Friday, January 3, 2020
A Barricade in Arbat St., Moscow, December 1905 -- Daily LIFT #90
A Barricade in Arbat St., Moscow, December 1905 -- Daily LIFT #90
"The December struggle of the proletariat left the people a legacy that can serve as an ideological and political beacon for the work of several generations" - V. I. Lenin
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Lenin
,
Russia
