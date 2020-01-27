Hero City of Moscow, 1968 -- 14 Postcard Images

Released in 1968 this collection of 14 images was dedicated to the Hero City of Moscow, capital of the Soviet Union.
In 1965, in honour of the 20th anniversary of the victory. the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR designated Leningrad, Volgograd (Stalingrad), Kiev, Sevastopol, Odessa, and Moscow as Hero Cities for the extraordinary courage, resilience and endurance of their citizens resisting against the Nazis. Other cities and the fortress at Brest-Litovsk were added later.
We looked at these cities in the posts Second World War Hero Cities of the USSR w. photos and text Part I and Part II.
While there is actually little about the war in these photos, there are terrific shots of the university, bridges, the Bolshoi, the largest toy store in the USSR, the Palace of Congresses and other interesting landmarks.
The packet was aimed at a domestic audience and was published only in Russian. I have translated the card descriptions.
(click on images to enlarge)
Children's World Department Store
This was the largest toy store in the USSR.
Pravda Editorial and Publishing House
The Bolshoi
University
Metro Bridge
Bridge View of the Kremlin
Borodino Bridge and a High-Rise Building on Smolensk Square
Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
St. Basil's Cathedral
Tretyakov Gallery
Lenin Museum
Pushkin Monument
Museum of the Revolution
Palace of Congresses
No comments:
Post a Comment