Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Spicy Spinach Curry
Today we are making a spinach curry that is fiery and that makes the most of a variety of spices, chilies and peppers, as well as additional vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, cauliflower and potato.
This is sure to be a hit with fans of spicy food and it is also vegetarian if you use vegetable bouillon.
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon turmeric powder
1 tablespoon Jamaican curry powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
salt to taste
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon chopped ginger
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 cup mung bean / red lentil mash
1 red onion, diced
1 cup small cherry or grape tomatoes
3 cups spinach
1 potato cut into chunks
1 sliced carrot
1/2 cup of cauliflower, chopped
2 bird's eye chilies chopped
1 unseeded jalapeno chopped
1 tablespoon coconut oil, olive or other cooking oil.
1 chicken or vegetable bouillon cube
1 tablespoon Buffalo-style wing sauce
1/2 cup water
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the turmeric, curry powder and cayenne, cooking for a couple of minutes stirring constantly. Add a little water if its gets too smokey.
Add the onion to the spices and oil in the pan and saute until soft, about 5 minutes.
Add the mashed lentil/mung bean and combine while cooking.
Add enough water while stirring to create a thick gravy.
Add the cauliflower. potato, chilies, jalapeno, tomatoes and carrot and mix all together adding the 1/2 cup of water. Add the garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir.
Allow to simmer half covered gently for 20 to 30 minutes adding a bit of water at times to maintain a looser consistency.
Add the vinegar and wing sauce and simmer another 5 minutes.
Finally stir in the spinach and simmer for 2 minutes.
This delightfully flavourful and spicy curry is best served over hot rice or with toasted naan, or pita bread.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 9:12 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment