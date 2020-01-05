Soleimani Assassination, Australian Bushfires, Bolivia & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 29 - January 5

This list covers the week of December 29 - January 5.
The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to the Soleimani assassination and the fallout from it which are at the start along with a new "Featured Article" post.
Featured Article:
- America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing
Soleimani Assassination:
- Iran ends nuclear deal commitments as fallout from Suleimani killing spreads
- Trump's adventurism and killing of Soleimani destabilizes the Middle East and World -- A The Left Chapter overview
- Trump threatens Iran will pay ‘a very big price’ over US embassy protests in Baghdad
- Who Was Qassem Soleimani and Why Was He Targeted by the US?
- The Killing of Qassem Suleimani Is Tantamount to an Act of War
- Donald Trump has blundered into a crisis of his own making with Iran
- 'World War III' Trends as Hawks Rejoice at Trump Decision to Assassinate Iranian Military Leader
- Donald Trump’s assassination of Qassem Suleimani will come back to haunt him
- Soleimani's death will give Iran renewed legitimacy
- US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general
- Suleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts
- Bernie Sanders Condemns Trump for Putting US on Path to 'Another Disastrous War in the Middle East'
- Hundreds of Thousands of Iranians Flood Streets to Condemn US Assassination of Qassem Soleimani
- Anti-Isis coalition suspends operations as Iraqi MPs vote to expel US troops
- Trump is starting a war with Iran – whether it is by accident or design
- Communist Party Says “No” to Trump war with Iran
- STOP THE US DRIVE TO A NEW WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST
- Thousands Take to Streets in More Than 70 Cities Across US to Protest Trump's "Reckless Acts of War" Against Iran
- WPC Statement on the criminal attack of the US on Baghdad airport
Australian Bushfires:
- The climate war is here
- Australia, your country is burning – dangerous climate change is here with you now
- Australia bushfires: towns devastated and lives lost as blazes turn the sky red
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Heckled for Insufficient Response to Bushfires by Residents of Devastated Community
- Australians Brace For Flames As 'Frighteningly Quick' Bushfires Advance Toward Sydney
- Paradise lost: residents flee Eden as Australia fires race towards them
- We are seeing the very worst of our scientific predictions come to pass in these bushfires
- Australia fires create plume of smoke wider than Europe as humanitarian crisis looms
- Tony Abbott, former Australian PM, tells Israeli radio the world is 'in the grip of a climate cult'
- 'Unprecedented National Crisis': Australians Flee to the Water as Fires Consume Coastal Town on Southern Coast in Victoria
Bolivia:
- Evo Morales: Bolivia’s Top Judge Must Take Charge, Call Elections
- Evo Introduces Legal Team to Fight Coup Government Accusations
- Mexico Ratifies Asylum to Bolivian Refugees in Its Embassy
- Bolivia's TSE Ratifies MAS Participation for The 2020 Elections
- Spain Expels 3 Bolivian Diplomats in Tit-For-Tat Move
- Bolivia Expels Mexican Ambassador Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row
Brazil:
- Meet the Intellectual Founder of Brazil’s Far Right
- Dreams of Dictatorship and the Nightmare of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilians on Bolsonaro's first year: 'If you disagree, you're seen as a traitor'
Canada:
- Top CEOs made as much as average worker earns in a year by mid-morning today
- Capitalism and colonialism: hiding the past on stolen land
Climate Emergency:
- Against Recycling
- Amazon threatens to fire employees who speak out on climate change
- It's Not Just You—Wild Swings in Extreme Weather Are Rising
- Germany cuts fares for long-distance rail travel in response to climate crisis
Europe:
- Portugal’s Left Bloc Says It Will Abstain or Vote Against Budget
- Thousands of far-right Ukrainians honour Nazi-linked nationalist Stepan Bandera in march through Kyiv
Feminism / Women's Rights:
- The Cyprus case shows how easily rape victims are let down and distrusted
French Strikes:
- French unions heading for showdown with Macron on pensions
- On Day 29, French rail strike makes history
Global:
Ideas:
- Antisemitism has been used to smear the left, while the right targets Jews
- Conservatives have adapted to new realities that liberals don't understand - but the left must try to
India:
- Right-wing goons attack students, faculty at India’s Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Hundreds attend CPI(M), Congress joint anti-CAA protest
- Many Indian states 'will not implement' Modi's citizenship law
- 'Won't leave': Women lead protest in India capital's Muslim area
Israel / Palestine:
- Israel: A model for the far right
- Palestinian journalist tortured in Israeli prison
New Democratic Party:
- Fifty years later it is time to acknowledge the Waffle was wrong
- Singh disavows the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, shows NDP's true colours again
- Here are some reasons why the B.C. NDP needs to watch its back
Porn & Prostitution:
- Porn site to pay $12.7m to women who didn't know videos would be posted
South & Central America:
- Latin America: A Decade in Review
- Colombia: Over 10,000 Homicides, 230 Activists Killed in 2019
- 61 Years Strong: Cuba’s Revolution Lives On Despite Blockade
- Ecuador: Judge Releases Leftist Activists Accused of Rebellion
Spain:
- Pedro Sánchez loses first vote, after highly charged investiture debate
- Spain: Electoral Authority Disqualifies Catalonia's President
- PSOE-Podemos governing plan will see hikes on taxes and the minimum wage
Tim Hortons:
- Homeless advocates furious after Tim Hortons removes all tables and chairs
- Tim Hortons staff locked out, replaced over dime hourly raise
United Kingdom:
- UK could forfeit security council seat over Chagos Islands dispute
- British fascists join Johnson’s Conservative Party
- UK Muslims demand investigation of Conservative Party’s Islamophobia
- Labour's Long Bailey sets out stall to replace Corbyn and fight for a socialist Britain
United States:
- Donald Trump vows to put prayer in schools during rally to shore up evangelical support
- 'Your Body Being Used': Where Prisoners Who Can't Vote Fill Voting Districts
- US: Auto Plant Closures Tied to Surge in Opioid Overdose Deaths
- In Los Angeles, Number Of Homeless Homicide Victims Rising
- Holding Pens for the Homeless
Venezuela:
- Venezuelan Opposition Rejects Juan Guaido's Leadership
