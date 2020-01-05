Sunday, January 5, 2020

Soleimani Assassination, Australian Bushfires, Bolivia & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos December 29 - January 5

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  December 29 - January 5.

The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to the Soleimani assassination and the fallout from it which are at the start along with a new "Featured Article" post.

Featured Article:

 America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

 Soleimani Assassination: 

 Iran ends nuclear deal commitments as fallout from Suleimani killing spreads


Trump's adventurism and killing of Soleimani destabilizes the Middle East and World -- A The Left Chapter overview

Trump threatens Iran will pay ‘a very big price’ over US embassy protests in Baghdad

 Who Was Qassem Soleimani and Why Was He Targeted by the US?

- The Killing of Qassem Suleimani Is Tantamount to an Act of War

Donald Trump has blundered into a crisis of his own making with Iran

'World War III' Trends as Hawks Rejoice at Trump Decision to Assassinate Iranian Military Leader

Donald Trump’s assassination of Qassem Suleimani will come back to haunt him

Soleimani's death will give Iran renewed legitimacy

US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general



 Suleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts



Bernie Sanders Condemns Trump for Putting US on Path to 'Another Disastrous War in the Middle East'

Hundreds of Thousands of Iranians Flood Streets to Condemn US Assassination of Qassem Soleimani

 Anti-Isis coalition suspends operations as Iraqi MPs vote to expel US troops

Trump is starting a war with Iran – whether it is by accident or design

Communist Party Says “No” to Trump war with Iran

STOP THE US DRIVE TO A NEW WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST



 Thousands Take to Streets in More Than 70 Cities Across US to Protest Trump's "Reckless Acts of War" Against Iran

WPC Statement on the criminal attack of the US on Baghdad airport




 Australian Bushfires:

 The climate war is here

Australia, your country is burning – dangerous climate change is here with you now

Australia bushfires: towns devastated and lives lost as blazes turn the sky red

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Heckled for Insufficient Response to Bushfires by Residents of Devastated Community

 Australians Brace For Flames As 'Frighteningly Quick' Bushfires Advance Toward Sydney

 Paradise lost: residents flee Eden as Australia fires race towards them

We are seeing the very worst of our scientific predictions come to pass in these bushfires

Australia fires create plume of smoke wider than Europe as humanitarian crisis looms

Tony Abbott, former Australian PM, tells Israeli radio the world is 'in the grip of a climate cult'

- 'Unprecedented National Crisis': Australians Flee to the Water as Fires Consume Coastal Town on Southern Coast in Victoria

Bolivia:

 Evo Morales: Bolivia’s Top Judge Must Take Charge, Call Elections

 Evo Introduces Legal Team to Fight Coup Government Accusations

Mexico Ratifies Asylum to Bolivian Refugees in Its Embassy

Bolivia's TSE Ratifies MAS Participation for The 2020 Elections

Spain Expels 3 Bolivian Diplomats in Tit-For-Tat Move

Bolivia Expels Mexican Ambassador Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row

Brazil:

 Meet the Intellectual Founder of Brazil’s Far Right

Dreams of Dictatorship and the Nightmare of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilians on Bolsonaro's first year: 'If you disagree, you're seen as a traitor'

Canada:

 Top CEOs made as much as average worker earns in a year by mid-morning today

Capitalism and colonialism: hiding the past on stolen land

Climate Emergency:

 Against Recycling

 Amazon threatens to fire employees who speak out on climate change

It's Not Just You—Wild Swings in Extreme Weather Are Rising

Germany cuts fares for long-distance rail travel in response to climate crisis

Europe:

 Portugal’s Left Bloc Says It Will Abstain or Vote Against Budget

Thousands of far-right Ukrainians honour Nazi-linked nationalist Stepan Bandera in march through Kyiv

Feminism / Women's Rights:

The Cyprus case shows how easily rape victims are let down and distrusted

French Strikes:

 French unions heading for showdown with Macron on pensions

On Day 29, French rail strike makes history

Global:

Ideas:

 Antisemitism has been used to smear the left, while the right targets Jews

Conservatives have adapted to new realities that liberals don't understand - but the left must try to

 India:

 Right-wing goons attack students, faculty at India’s Jawaharlal Nehru University

Hundreds attend CPI(M), Congress joint anti-CAA protest

Many Indian states 'will not implement' Modi's citizenship law

'Won't leave': Women lead protest in India capital's Muslim area

Israel / Palestine:

 Israel: A model for the far right

Palestinian journalist tortured in Israeli prison

New Democratic Party:

Fifty years later it is time to acknowledge the Waffle was wrong

 Singh disavows the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, shows NDP's true colours again

 Here are some reasons why the B.C. NDP needs to watch its back

Porn & Prostitution:

 Porn site to pay $12.7m to women who didn't know videos would be posted

South & Central America:

Latin America: A Decade in Review

 Colombia: Over 10,000 Homicides, 230 Activists Killed in 2019

61 Years Strong: Cuba’s Revolution Lives On Despite Blockade

Ecuador: Judge Releases Leftist Activists Accused of Rebellion

 Spain:

 Pedro Sánchez loses first vote, after highly charged investiture debate

Spain: Electoral Authority Disqualifies Catalonia's President

PSOE-Podemos governing plan will see hikes on taxes and the minimum wage

Tim Hortons:

 Homeless advocates furious after Tim Hortons removes all tables and chairs

Tim Hortons staff locked out, replaced over dime hourly raise

United Kingdom:

 UK could forfeit security council seat over Chagos Islands dispute

British fascists join Johnson’s Conservative Party

UK Muslims demand investigation of Conservative Party’s Islamophobia

Labour's Long Bailey sets out stall to replace Corbyn and fight for a socialist Britain

United States:

 Donald Trump vows to put prayer in schools during rally to shore up evangelical support

'Your Body Being Used': Where Prisoners Who Can't Vote Fill Voting Districts

US: Auto Plant Closures Tied to Surge in Opioid Overdose Deaths

In Los Angeles, Number Of Homeless Homicide Victims Rising

Holding Pens for the Homeless

Venezuela:

 Venezuelan Opposition Rejects Juan Guaido's Leadership


