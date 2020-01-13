The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Monday, January 13, 2020
Soviet Space Program Stamp, 1963 -- Daily LIFT #99
Soviet Space Program Stamp, 1963 -- Daily LIFT #99
For more stamps from the Soviet space program see:
Communists in Space! -- Stamps of the USSR I
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:38 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Daily LIFT
,
USSR
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment