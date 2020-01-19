Sunday, January 19, 2020

Wet’suwet’en, Iran, Bernie Sanders & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 12 - 19



This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  January 12 - 19.


The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to situation in Wet’suwet’en which are at the start along with the Featured Article post.

 Featured Article:

 Paul Krugman in Imperial Fantasy Land

"You’ve heard this song before, and I’ll spare you the purple prose. Before Trump, America stood for a rules-based international order. And while we accidentally bumbled our way into killing millions of Vietnamese and Koreans, conquered Haiti and Puerto Rico, toppled (at one point or another) most of the governments in South America, occupied the Philippines, waged genocidal wars against Native Americans and fought for decades in the heart of the Islamic world, we are, and have always been, the good guys. At least until a febrile real estate conman with a short attention span and nasty temper fumbled his way into the White House and stopped mouthing the comforting pieties that we all expect from a president."

Wet’suwet’en:


Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

 "Fuck the RCMP
John Horgan is committing genocide against indigenous people.
#reconciliation? #UNDRIP? 🇨🇦?
Colonialists speak from two faces,

...and they both lie."



The Colonizer Always Comes Out

Horgan’s Pipeline Push Betrays His Reconciliation Promise

 Horgan, Trudeau and Singh show once more "progressive" rhetoric about reconciliation is a sham

BC Civil Liberties enters Coastal GasLink fray

Canada's long history of criminalizing Indigenous resistance



- ‘Show some respect’: Horgan criticized for LNG plant visit that skips Indigenous leaders

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip & Peter McCartney: Canada must stop violating Indigenous human rights for megaprojects

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs seek UN's help after Premier John Horgan says Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built

‘Rule of law’ isn’t only B.C., Canadian law: Bellegarde

Horgan Won’t Meet Wet’suwet’en on Northern Tour

‘A colossal waste’: BC Hydro report hints at cost overruns at Site C dam

COPS AND CORPORATIONS OUT OF WET’SUWET’EN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY


Africa:

 African Centre: 2,500+ detained in Sudan oppression campaign a year ago

Libya: Before and After Muammar Gaddafi

- Socialist Party of Zambia presidential candidate Dr. Fred M’membe calls for a clear and radical socialist program

WE’RE ON A TIME BOMB…M’membe worries about housing, water, sanitation as population grows

 Bolivia:

 The Coup in Bolivia: Lessons for our Movement

- Bolivia's Movement to Socialism Party Forms Presidential Plan

Bolivia's Anti-Imperialist Army School Renamed After Che's Assassins

Bolivia: 400 Doctors Trained in Cuba and Venezuela to be Fired

'No Time Extension to Coup-Born Regime' Bolivian Workers Warn

Bolivia: Senate Approves Constitutional Guarantee Law

 Brazil:

 Brazil's Peoples: Bolsonaro Means Genocide, Ethnocide, Ecocide

Brazil’s far-right government backed terror plot against Venezuela, top newspaper reveals

Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels

Canada:

 Quebec Green Party leader to join federal leadership race as an 'eco-socialist' candidate

Federal Infrastructure Bank Says It Sees ‘Potential’ to Privatize Local Water Systems Across Canada

'I did not kill her': Justice officials withheld report signalling no homicide while Alberta man sat in prison

 B.C. appoints special prosecutor to probe Crown conduct in decade-old child murder case

Halifax woman says she was racially profiled by Wal-Mart employees who wrongfully accused her of theft, then beaten by police

 Protesters rally at Walmart in support of Santina Rao

Doug Ford Wants Education in Ontario To Be More Like Education in ‘Alabama’. Here’s Why That’s a Bad Idea.

Angry Parent Featured in Toronto Sun Article Criticizing Teachers Has Ties to Doug Ford’s Education Minister

Doug Ford’s Education Minister Can’t Explain How His Own Education Reforms Benefit Kids During Trainwreck Interview

Secret Document Exposes Doug Ford’s Plan To Replace Human Teachers With Cheap Computers



'I'm appalled': Lawyers alarmed as Ottawa gives more powers to U.S. border officers at Canadian airports

'My Parkdale is gone': how gentrification reached the one place that seemed immune

Sask. child poverty numbers second-highest in Canada: report

RACISM A REALITY IN CANADA

China:

 My Trip to China Exposed the Shameful Lies Peddled by the American Empire

Xi urges all parties to work toward socialist goals

The Green New Deal and China’s Green Revolution

 Climate Emergency:

 'Our Planet Is Seriously Burning and the Adults Keep Letting Us Down': Ninth Circuit Throws Out Youth Climate Case

'You Have Not Seen Anything Yet,' Thunberg Warns Ahead of Davos

Scientists: Ocean Warming at the Rate of Five A-Bombs per Second

Ocean temperatures hit record high as rate of heating accelerates

No one will be untouched by a warming planet, scientists say

UN draft plan sets 2030 target to avert Earth's sixth mass extinction

Australia Fire Smoke Will Complete a Full Circuit of Earth, NASA Says

Australia fires are harbinger of planet’s future, say scientists

Europe:

 “Sweden Does Not Constitute an Example of ‘Welfarism’ or the Success of Social Democracy”

 Neo-Nazis on course to win second place in Slovakia election next month

Danish trade unions demand hike in minimum wages

Spain’s First Communist Minister Since 1939 Was Just Sworn In Today

Greece’s Communist Party’s (KKE) Koutsoumbas: We are in the Midst of Serious Developments

Turkey's Peoples’ Democratic Party vows to block government's sickening child rape bill

People Before Profit offer ‘radical alternative’ to Fianna Fail and Fine Gael

France:

 PROTESTS CONTINUE IN FRANCE AGAINST PENSION REFORM

Macron Evacuated From Parisian Theater Due to Protests

Pension reform rout, top-priority for French communists

The yellow vests and the erosion of trade union strength

Germany:

 The bombs of the last war and preparations for the next rattle Germany

German government to continue military operations in the Middle East

German crackdown on Palestine defenders prompts UN warning

Ideas:

 Capitalism deserves zero credit for making the world a better place

A Communist Designed Your Kitchen

How Soviet books brought literacy and socialist culture to the Third World

Iran:

 Barr and Pompeo shift justification for Iran strike from 'imminent' threat to deterrence

Pompeo says killing of Suleimani is part of 'bigger strategy' to deter US foes

Trump: Doesn't Really Matter If Soleimani Posed Imminent Threat

 On Iran, Canada toes the imperial line

PayPal accused of attacks on free speech after blocking donations to independent media over Iran

Facebook admits censoring posts supporting slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Facebook’s Soleimani Ban Flies in Face of First Amendment

Communist and workers' parties issue joint statement on criminal attack of US in Middle East

Khamenei regime has no authority to rule Iran, says Tudeh Party

Israel / Palestine:

 Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognize Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

Palestinians Benefit From China-Funded Desalination Plants

Activists make unprecedented attempt to cut Gaza fence in protest of 13-year Israeli siege

Israeli warplanes pummel Gaza

Released Palestinian political prisoner details alleged torture by Israeli forces

Abby Martin Blocked From Speaking at Georgia Southern for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel Loyalty Oath

Why is Jagmeet Singh ignoring progressive voices on Palestine?

Israel Breaches Law, Transfers 34 Palestinian Minors From Prisons

Korea:

 For the dismissed workers of the 2009 Ssangyong motors strike, the struggle continues

Middle East:

 Over 330 People Wounded in Lebanon After Clashes in Beirut

Saudi Arabia executed record number of people in 2019, human rights group says

Sadr Calls for a "Million-Man March" Against US Troops in Iraq

Refuting Pompeo claim, Iraq sticks to demand that U.S. troops get out

Syrian-Kurdish politician was executed by Turkey-backed forces, new evidence suggest

South and Central America;

 15 community leaders assassinated in Colombia in 2020

Chile: President faces lowest approval rate amid protests

Guatemalan organizations denounce political persecution of Indigenous leader Daniel Pascual

Sports:

 John Carlos Responds to the New Olympics Ban on Political Protest

United Kingdom:

 5,000 people died before being repaid over benefits error




United States:

 Hijacking the Struggles of Others, Elizabeth Warren Style


'CNN Is Truly a Terrible Influence on This Country': Democratic Debate Moderators Pilloried for Centrist Talking Points and Anti-Sanders Bias

AT THE IOWA DEBATE, BERNIE SANDERS’S MOST VOCIFEROUS OPPONENT WAS CNN

CNN’s Sanders Hit Piece Doesn’t Pass the Smell Test

The Silicon Valley Economy Is Here. And It’s a Nightmare.

Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the Capitol

This Conspiracy Theory Is Firing Up Pro-Gun Activists Right Before Their Huge Rally

The FBI Has Begun Arresting Members of a Notorious Nazi Terror Cell

FBI arrests reveal shocking details in case against former Canadian reservist Patrik Mathews

Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty

Police Said They Wouldn’t Be “Confrontational.” Then They Came in Riot Gear to Arrest Homeless Moms.

Sprawling Homeless Camps — Modern 'Hoovervilles' — Vex California

“Capitalism Won’t Save Black People”

Missouri bill proposes 'parental library review boards' that could land librarians in jail

Kshama Sawant’s inauguration a battle cry to ‘Tax Amazon’

The Members of Congress Who Profit From War

US listed climate activist group as ‘extremists’ alongside mass killers

Venezuela:

 In Venezuela, reactionary Guaidó humiliated by assembly defeat

Venezuela, China Have Signed More Than 500 Bilateral Agreements

‘Latin America in Constant Siege from US’: Venezuela’s FM

“The Dream of my Fifth Olympics Fades Away”: Canada Denies Visa to Venezuelan Fencer (Sanctions)





