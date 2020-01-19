Wet’suwet’en, Iran, Bernie Sanders & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 12 - 19

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of January 12 - 19.
The round-up links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links and videos related to situation in Wet’suwet’en which are at the start along with the Featured Article post.
Featured Article:
- Paul Krugman in Imperial Fantasy Land
"You’ve heard this song before, and I’ll spare you the purple prose. Before Trump, America stood for a rules-based international order. And while we accidentally bumbled our way into killing millions of Vietnamese and Koreans, conquered Haiti and Puerto Rico, toppled (at one point or another) most of the governments in South America, occupied the Philippines, waged genocidal wars against Native Americans and fought for decades in the heart of the Islamic world, we are, and have always been, the good guys. At least until a febrile real estate conman with a short attention span and nasty temper fumbled his way into the White House and stopped mouthing the comforting pieties that we all expect from a president."
Wet’suwet’en:
- Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests
"Fuck the RCMP
John Horgan is committing genocide against indigenous people.
#reconciliation? #UNDRIP? 🇨🇦?
Colonialists speak from two faces,
...and they both lie."
- The Colonizer Always Comes Out
- Horgan’s Pipeline Push Betrays His Reconciliation Promise
- Horgan, Trudeau and Singh show once more "progressive" rhetoric about reconciliation is a sham
- BC Civil Liberties enters Coastal GasLink fray
- Canada's long history of criminalizing Indigenous resistance
- ‘Show some respect’: Horgan criticized for LNG plant visit that skips Indigenous leaders
- Grand Chief Stewart Phillip & Peter McCartney: Canada must stop violating Indigenous human rights for megaprojects
- Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs seek UN's help after Premier John Horgan says Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built
- ‘Rule of law’ isn’t only B.C., Canadian law: Bellegarde
- Horgan Won’t Meet Wet’suwet’en on Northern Tour
- ‘A colossal waste’: BC Hydro report hints at cost overruns at Site C dam
- COPS AND CORPORATIONS OUT OF WET’SUWET’EN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY
Africa:
- African Centre: 2,500+ detained in Sudan oppression campaign a year ago
- Libya: Before and After Muammar Gaddafi
- Socialist Party of Zambia presidential candidate Dr. Fred M’membe calls for a clear and radical socialist program
- WE’RE ON A TIME BOMB…M’membe worries about housing, water, sanitation as population grows
Bolivia:
- The Coup in Bolivia: Lessons for our Movement
- Bolivia's Movement to Socialism Party Forms Presidential Plan
- Bolivia's Anti-Imperialist Army School Renamed After Che's Assassins
- Bolivia: 400 Doctors Trained in Cuba and Venezuela to be Fired
- 'No Time Extension to Coup-Born Regime' Bolivian Workers Warn
- Bolivia: Senate Approves Constitutional Guarantee Law
Brazil:
- Brazil's Peoples: Bolsonaro Means Genocide, Ethnocide, Ecocide
- Brazil’s far-right government backed terror plot against Venezuela, top newspaper reveals
- Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels
Canada:
- Quebec Green Party leader to join federal leadership race as an 'eco-socialist' candidate
- Federal Infrastructure Bank Says It Sees ‘Potential’ to Privatize Local Water Systems Across Canada
- 'I did not kill her': Justice officials withheld report signalling no homicide while Alberta man sat in prison
- B.C. appoints special prosecutor to probe Crown conduct in decade-old child murder case
- Halifax woman says she was racially profiled by Wal-Mart employees who wrongfully accused her of theft, then beaten by police
- Protesters rally at Walmart in support of Santina Rao
- Doug Ford Wants Education in Ontario To Be More Like Education in ‘Alabama’. Here’s Why That’s a Bad Idea.
- Angry Parent Featured in Toronto Sun Article Criticizing Teachers Has Ties to Doug Ford’s Education Minister
- Doug Ford’s Education Minister Can’t Explain How His Own Education Reforms Benefit Kids During Trainwreck Interview
- Secret Document Exposes Doug Ford’s Plan To Replace Human Teachers With Cheap Computers
- 'I'm appalled': Lawyers alarmed as Ottawa gives more powers to U.S. border officers at Canadian airports
- 'My Parkdale is gone': how gentrification reached the one place that seemed immune
- Sask. child poverty numbers second-highest in Canada: report
- RACISM A REALITY IN CANADA
China:
- My Trip to China Exposed the Shameful Lies Peddled by the American Empire
- Xi urges all parties to work toward socialist goals
- The Green New Deal and China’s Green Revolution
Climate Emergency:
- 'Our Planet Is Seriously Burning and the Adults Keep Letting Us Down': Ninth Circuit Throws Out Youth Climate Case
- 'You Have Not Seen Anything Yet,' Thunberg Warns Ahead of Davos
- Scientists: Ocean Warming at the Rate of Five A-Bombs per Second
- Ocean temperatures hit record high as rate of heating accelerates
- No one will be untouched by a warming planet, scientists say
- UN draft plan sets 2030 target to avert Earth's sixth mass extinction
- Australia Fire Smoke Will Complete a Full Circuit of Earth, NASA Says
- Australia fires are harbinger of planet’s future, say scientists
Europe:
- “Sweden Does Not Constitute an Example of ‘Welfarism’ or the Success of Social Democracy”
- Neo-Nazis on course to win second place in Slovakia election next month
- Danish trade unions demand hike in minimum wages
- Spain’s First Communist Minister Since 1939 Was Just Sworn In Today
- Greece’s Communist Party’s (KKE) Koutsoumbas: We are in the Midst of Serious Developments
- Turkey's Peoples’ Democratic Party vows to block government's sickening child rape bill
- People Before Profit offer ‘radical alternative’ to Fianna Fail and Fine Gael
France:
- PROTESTS CONTINUE IN FRANCE AGAINST PENSION REFORM
- Macron Evacuated From Parisian Theater Due to Protests
- Pension reform rout, top-priority for French communists
- The yellow vests and the erosion of trade union strength
Germany:
- The bombs of the last war and preparations for the next rattle Germany
- German government to continue military operations in the Middle East
- German crackdown on Palestine defenders prompts UN warning
Ideas:
- Capitalism deserves zero credit for making the world a better place
- A Communist Designed Your Kitchen
- How Soviet books brought literacy and socialist culture to the Third World
Iran:
- Barr and Pompeo shift justification for Iran strike from 'imminent' threat to deterrence
- Pompeo says killing of Suleimani is part of 'bigger strategy' to deter US foes
- Trump: Doesn't Really Matter If Soleimani Posed Imminent Threat
- On Iran, Canada toes the imperial line
- PayPal accused of attacks on free speech after blocking donations to independent media over Iran
- Facebook admits censoring posts supporting slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
- Facebook’s Soleimani Ban Flies in Face of First Amendment
- Communist and workers' parties issue joint statement on criminal attack of US in Middle East
- Khamenei regime has no authority to rule Iran, says Tudeh Party
Israel / Palestine:
- Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognize Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
- Palestinians Benefit From China-Funded Desalination Plants
- Activists make unprecedented attempt to cut Gaza fence in protest of 13-year Israeli siege
- Israeli warplanes pummel Gaza
- Released Palestinian political prisoner details alleged torture by Israeli forces
- Abby Martin Blocked From Speaking at Georgia Southern for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel Loyalty Oath
- Why is Jagmeet Singh ignoring progressive voices on Palestine?
- Israel Breaches Law, Transfers 34 Palestinian Minors From Prisons
Korea:
- For the dismissed workers of the 2009 Ssangyong motors strike, the struggle continues
Middle East:
- Over 330 People Wounded in Lebanon After Clashes in Beirut
- Saudi Arabia executed record number of people in 2019, human rights group says
- Sadr Calls for a "Million-Man March" Against US Troops in Iraq
- Refuting Pompeo claim, Iraq sticks to demand that U.S. troops get out
- Syrian-Kurdish politician was executed by Turkey-backed forces, new evidence suggest
South and Central America;
- 15 community leaders assassinated in Colombia in 2020
- Chile: President faces lowest approval rate amid protests
- Guatemalan organizations denounce political persecution of Indigenous leader Daniel Pascual
Sports:
- John Carlos Responds to the New Olympics Ban on Political Protest
United Kingdom:
- 5,000 people died before being repaid over benefits error
- Boris Johnson's pick to help lead Grenfell inquiry linked to cladding firm
- BBC chiefs deny propaganda role as papers reveal links to intelligence services
- British Jewish Board of Deputies launches 10 Plagues against Palestine solidarity
- Socialist Jews challenge Labour leadership candidates for supporting BoD's 10-point pledges
United States:
- Hijacking the Struggles of Others, Elizabeth Warren Style
- 'CNN Is Truly a Terrible Influence on This Country': Democratic Debate Moderators Pilloried for Centrist Talking Points and Anti-Sanders Bias
- Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the Capitol
- This Conspiracy Theory Is Firing Up Pro-Gun Activists Right Before Their Huge Rally
- The FBI Has Begun Arresting Members of a Notorious Nazi Terror Cell
- FBI arrests reveal shocking details in case against former Canadian reservist Patrik Mathews
- Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty
- Police Said They Wouldn’t Be “Confrontational.” Then They Came in Riot Gear to Arrest Homeless Moms.
- Sprawling Homeless Camps — Modern 'Hoovervilles' — Vex California
- “Capitalism Won’t Save Black People”
- Missouri bill proposes 'parental library review boards' that could land librarians in jail
- Kshama Sawant’s inauguration a battle cry to ‘Tax Amazon’
- The Members of Congress Who Profit From War
- US listed climate activist group as ‘extremists’ alongside mass killers
Venezuela:
- In Venezuela, reactionary Guaidó humiliated by assembly defeat
- Venezuela, China Have Signed More Than 500 Bilateral Agreements
- ‘Latin America in Constant Siege from US’: Venezuela’s FM
- “The Dream of my Fifth Olympics Fades Away”: Canada Denies Visa to Venezuelan Fencer (Sanctions)
- Venezuela explains to France that Juan Guaido presides over nothing
- Juan Guaido Wants to Silence teleSUR by Taking Over TV Signal
- Cuban President Condemns Guaido's Threats Against teleSUR
