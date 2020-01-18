The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Lenin at a meeting of the League of Struggle for the Emancipation of the Working Class in St. Petersburg, 1895 -- Daily LIFT #103
Lenin at a meeting of the League of Struggle for the Emancipation of the Working Class in St. Petersburg, 1895 -- Daily LIFT #103
To read more about this see:
The CPSU: Stages of History, December 1980 w. Photos
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:57 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Daily LIFT
,
Lenin
,
Vintage Photography
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment