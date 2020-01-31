Victorio Codovilla, Yelena Stasova and Ho Chi Minh, Moscow, 1961 -- Daily LIFT #115
A remarkable photo from the 22nd Congress of the CPSU in Moscow, 1961.
Codovilla was one of the founders of the Communist Party of Argentina in 1918. He was in Spain during the civil war and died in exile in Moscow in 1970.
Stasova was a legendary revolutionary who joined the Bolsheviks right at the start in 1903. She became a member of the party's Central Committee prior to the revolution in 1917 and served in a variety of positions after it. When she died in 1966 (at age 93) she was the last surviving member of the party's Central Committee from when the revolution triumphed.
Ho Chi Minh needs no introduction.
