Pam's Roti, Hot Italian Sausages, Golden Cook Caribbean & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2019

This year saw many recipes including some more offbeat ones like The Sputnik -- Salami and Fried Egg Sandwich w. Green Chili Pickle, the Montreal Smoked Meat, Lime Pickle and Avocado Naan Wrap and Spicy Peanut Butter and Dill Pickle Sandwiches.
We continued our always popular vintage cookbook series with posts such as 1941's Wilson's Meat Cookery w. Oyster Pie, Chicken Gumbo, Deviled Broiled Pig's Feet & more and Great Meatless Meals w. Mediterranean Lemon Soup, Potato Kugel, Savory Onion Quiche & more.
Some recipes such as Spicy Sausage and Beef Meatballs with Homestyle Tomato Sauce and Peruvian Inspired BBQ Chicken made it very close to the top five.
I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2020 brings.
Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2019:
1) Pam's Roti w. Goat and Veggie Roti, Samosas, Pakoras and more
2) Hot Italian Sausages with Onions and Peppers
3) Golden Cook Caribbean Restaurant Reinvents Itself in New Toronto
4) Light and Crisp Steak and Vegetable Lettuce Rolls
5) Slow Cooker Curried Lamb Shoulder Chops w. Garlic & Onion
Thanks again for a great fourth year.
