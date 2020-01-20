Monday, January 20, 2020
Remembering Amílcar Cabral, assassinated January 20, 1973
In our present historical situation...there are only two possible paths for an independent nation: to return to imperialist domination (neo-colonialism, capitalism, state capitalism), or to take the way of socialism. - Amílcar Cabral, Bissau-Guinean and Cape Verdean revolutionary, theoretician and independence leader.
Fidel Castro once said of Cabral that he was “one of the most lucid and brilliant leaders in Africa, who instilled in us tremendous confidence in the future and the success of his struggle for liberation.”
Cabral was assassinated in January 20, 1973, only eight months before Guinea-Bissau became independent.
"The immortal and unique genius of Lenin and his teachings are a powerful force that supports all true fighters against imperialism, providing them with an inexhaustible source of inspiration." - From his speech at the 24th Congress of the CPSU held in Moscow in March and April, 1971. For the full text of the speech see: Amílcar Cabral's speech at the 24th Congress of the CPSU, 1971
