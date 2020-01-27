The Left Chapter
Monday, January 27, 2020
Red Army soldiers march Nazi POWs through the streets of Moscow, 1944 -- Daily LIFT #112
Michael Laxer
4:37 PM
Daily LIFT
Moscow
Nazi Germany
USSR
WWII
