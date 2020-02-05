Monday, February 3, 2020
5th anniversary of the launch of The Left Chapter
Today is the 5th anniversary of the launch of The Left Chapter.
In the last five years there have been 1761 posts on the website itself, including many from a variety of different writers. We have featured recipes, poetry, art, photography, leftist history, news and various viewpoints.
The dramatic growth of The Left Chapter, its Facebook page and its audience has been wonderful to see. Your feedback (positive and negative), debates and discussions that have flowed out of it have been great to watch, participate in and learn from.
Thanks so very much to all The Left Chapter's contributors and readers. If you have a recipe, news story, opinion perspective, petition, event, leftist history piece or flyer or anything else you would like to contribute to The Left Chapter see our Submissions page for how to do so.
Here is to another great 5 years!
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:25 AM
