Sunday, February 2, 2020
Che at age 15, 1943 - Che Photo #2
From a collection of Soviet archival photos of Che. The Left Chapter will be doing a daily series of these often unusual Che photos from this archive over the month of February, some with quotes and history.
Che Guevara
Vintage Photography
