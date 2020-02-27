Support Ontario midwives in their fight for pay equity

Instead of doing so, however, the Ford government is "reviewing the decision" and a spokesperson told the CBC "Ontario has applied for judicial review of the Tribunal's decision on liability and will be applying for judicial review of the Tribunal's decision on remedy".
Midwives and the AOM are calling on the government to do the right thing and stop fighting them in court. AOM president Elizabeth Brandeis noted "Closing the gender pay gap for midwives is a better option compared to spending tax dollars and resources continuing to battle midwives in court".
As part of their campaign to pressure the government, on Friday, February 28 midwives will be holding rallies at the offices of Conservative MPPs and hand-delivering them letters "urging government to close the gender pay gap for midwives by implementing the tribunal's orders."
You can show support by joining with them in your community and by sending an email in support.
It reads:
I am deeply concerned the Ontario government is choosing to spend my tax dollars on protracted legal battles fighting midwives in court. The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has issued a landmark ruling ordering government to close the gender pay gap for midwives. I don’t think it is right to discount the work of midwives because it is work associated with women.You can change the wording if you wish. Fill out and send the email now at: https://www.ontariomidwives.ca/email-ford
As an Ontario voter I am asking you to be a public voice for implementing the tribunal orders instead of continuing to battle midwives in court.
