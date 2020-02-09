Sunday, February 9, 2020

Iowa Fiasco, the Coronavirus, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos February 2 - 9


This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  February 2 - 9.

The round-up of international links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for the Featured Article post at the start.

For updates and news related to the RCMP's violent attacks on land defenders in Wet’suwet’en territory see: RCMP launches violent raids into Wet’suwet’en territory

Featured Article:

 Indigenous people get jails instead of help they need
"Instead of reducing the number of Indigenous children in the child-welfare system, Canada builds and expands jails.
Instead of dealing with the overwhelming amount of poverty in Indigenous communities, Canada builds and expands jails.
Instead of engaging the trauma that leads to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, Canada builds and expands jails.
Virtually every part of Canada’s "justice" system — from police to laws to lawyers to judges to politicians — operate in tandem to drive Indigenous people into jails again and again."
Bolivia:

 Evo Morales Calls for National Reconciliation in Bolivia

Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Arrests Socialist Lawmaker Torrico

Bolivia's Right Fails To Create A Unified Coalition Against MAS

Canada:

 For updates on the RCMP attack on land defenders in Wet'suwet'en see: RCMP launches violent raids into Wet’suwet’en territory

Canadian Government Says It’s Concerned That Calling Far-Right Terrorists ‘Far-Right’ Could Seem ‘Biased’

NDP to ask Elections Ontario to investigate anti-teacher ads linked to lawyer with PC connections

"Vaughan Working Families" the latest right wing farce in Ontario

Mysterious Group Uses ‘Made-Up Name’ and Fake Mom to Attack Teachers in Canada’s Biggest Newspapers

Cost of Trans Mountain expansion soars to $12.6B

First Nations respond to Trans Mountain appeal decision

Liberal MPs Urge Trudeau To Reject Massive Alberta Oilsands Mine

What's it like to be black in Canada? Under policing, it's hell, says Desmond Cole

Report calls for end to program that involves police officers in public schools

N.S. teen hockey player angry after probe finds taunts not racial

Documents suggest Canada paid millions more than admitted to fight Cindy Blackstock

Nunavut children experience the highest poverty rate in Canada: report

Lynn Beyak facing accusations of ‘overtly biased views’ during Indigenous racism training

Sask First Nations call for end to practice of 'birth alerts'

Canada Has Never Been A Peacekeeping Nation

NO PICNIC FOR WORKERS UNDER HORGAN NDP GOVERNMENT

STOPPING THE CAQ ATTACK: BUILDING ON A YEAR OF RESISTANCE IN QUEBEC

Green Party of Canada: Lower Your Entrance Fee for the Leadership Race! - Petition

Climate Emergency:

 When it comes to climate hypocrisy, Canada's leaders have reached a new low

Antarctica logs hottest temperature on record with a reading of 18.3C

'Ignored and trivialized': Experts warned Australia government before catastrophic blazes

Co-op Refinery Strike:

 Strange new allies for FCL CEO Scott Banda

Regina police allowing fuel trucks to enter Co-op Refinery

Regina Police arrest four locked-out workers, side with FCL

Coronavirus:

 China declares “people’s war” against coronavirus; global economic impact spreads

 UN Chief Praises China's Coronavirus Response As Remarkable

Coronavirus Blues: Hellworld Podcast Episode 1

The Coronavirus Panic Exposes the Pathology of Nationalism

When a disease is racialized

Vietnam successfully isolates new coronavirus

Chinese Doctors Are Using Cuban Antivirals Against Coronavirus

A Site Tied To Steve Bannon Is Writing Fake News About The Coronavirus

Cuba:

 "The miracle we are performing...could not be performed in a capitalist society" -- Cuban socialism's remarkable accomplishments despite the criminal, imperialist blockade

Fifty-eight years later, Cuba continues to resist U.S. blockade

 Vietnam will make all efforts to deepen ties with Cuba: Politburo member

Cuba’s rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming

Europe:

 The Communist Mayor of Dersim (Turkey)

 Outrage as German centre-right votes with AfD to oust Thuringia premier

Farmers protest Socialist Party-Podemos government in Madrid

Ireland general election: Sinn Féin surges to 22% in exit poll

Iowa Debacle & Bernie Sanders:


Yesterday’s Gone: Iowa Was Waterloo for Democrats

'Because I Got 6,000 More Votes': Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Caucus

Iowa and the Farce of American Democracy

The Center Cannot Hold

It’s Time for the Left to Build a Force Outside the Democratic Party

NEW DETAILS SHOW HOW DEEPLY IOWA CAUCUS APP DEVELOPER WAS EMBEDDED IN DEMOCRATIC ESTABLISHMENT

Joe Biden flopped in Iowa. And so did the Democratic party's reputation


Bloomberg Surrogates Have Seats on DNC Rules Committees

'My Word Stands': Sanders Co-Chair Nina Turner Offends MSNBC Pundits by Calling Billionaire Bloomberg an 'Oligarch'

Jews soften on Sanders after his New Hampshire town hall Holocaust remarks

History:

 Rewriting History of World War II Is Ominous Warning

India:

 India rises against Modi

Left parties in India call for nationwide protests against Modi government's policies

CPI-M to launch door-to-door campaign against NRC, NPR

Israel / Palestine:

 Buried in Trump’s peace plan, a proposal that could strip thousands of Israeli Arabs of their citizenship

 Bloc of Muslim Nations Warns Trump Israel-Palestine Plan 'Destroys the Foundations of Peace'

EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

Palestine Liberation Organisation warns Israel rushing to enforce Trump's 'act of hostility' against Palestinians

South America:

 Brazil: 80% Killed by Police in Rio de Janeiro in 2019 Were Black

Argentina Will Not Pay IMF Debt Until Recession Has Ended

Chile: 5 Dead in a Week as Violent Repression Continues

Sports:

Why Both Super Bowl Team Names Should Be Replaced

COLIN KAEPERNICK SUPER CHARITY SUNDAY ...Serves Up Meals, Clothes For The Needy

United Kingdom:

 Why I just quit the Labour Party

Socialist Educational Association nominates Long-Bailey and Burgon

Richard Burgon announces 'peace pledge' to stop party backing foreign wars if elected deputy leader

Failing to elect Long-Bailey risks return to 2015, union chief tells Labour

Black Professor Unleashes Flood of White Tears After On-Air Clash Ensues When Guest Says the British Empire ‘Wasn’t All Bad’

Poverty rise for young and old since 2015

In-work poverty rise due to benefit cuts for low-wage earners, says think tank

£7bn loot for Northern Rail robbers

United States:

 'America in a State of Denial About the Level of Poverty in This Country,' Says Ocasio-Cortez

‘I'm not a robot’: Amazon workers condemn unsafe, grueling conditions at warehouse

Nearly 700 People In The U.S. Die From Gun Violence Each Week; A Memorial Honors Them

Hundreds deported from U.S. to El Salvador have been killed or abused, new report says

Fully Armed Rally-Goers Enter Kentucky’s Capitol Building With Zero Resistance

Venezuela:

 Maduro: 'the US Does Not Appoint President in Venezuela'

Russia foreign minister slams U.S. sanctions during visit to Venezuela

'No Better Distillation of Washington': Democrats and GOP Join Trump in Standing Ovation for Failed Venezuelan Coup Leader Juan Guaidó

GUAIDO’S FAILED FOREIGN TOUR ENDS WITH A FLOP

President Maduro Commemorates 21st Anniversary of Hugo Chavez's Inauguration


