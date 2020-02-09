Iowa Fiasco, the Coronavirus, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos February 2 - 9

This week's list of articles, news items, opinion pieces and videos that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of February 2 - 9.
The round-up of international links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for the Featured Article post at the start.
For updates and news related to the RCMP's violent attacks on land defenders in Wet’suwet’en territory see: RCMP launches violent raids into Wet’suwet’en territory
Indigenous people get jails instead of help they need
"Instead of reducing the number of Indigenous children in the child-welfare system, Canada builds and expands jails.Bolivia:
Instead of dealing with the overwhelming amount of poverty in Indigenous communities, Canada builds and expands jails.
Instead of engaging the trauma that leads to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, Canada builds and expands jails.
Virtually every part of Canada’s "justice" system — from police to laws to lawyers to judges to politicians — operate in tandem to drive Indigenous people into jails again and again."
- Evo Morales Calls for National Reconciliation in Bolivia
- Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Arrests Socialist Lawmaker Torrico
- Bolivia's Right Fails To Create A Unified Coalition Against MAS
Canada:
- Canadian Government Says It’s Concerned That Calling Far-Right Terrorists ‘Far-Right’ Could Seem ‘Biased’
- NDP to ask Elections Ontario to investigate anti-teacher ads linked to lawyer with PC connections
- "Vaughan Working Families" the latest right wing farce in Ontario
- Mysterious Group Uses ‘Made-Up Name’ and Fake Mom to Attack Teachers in Canada’s Biggest Newspapers
- Cost of Trans Mountain expansion soars to $12.6B
- First Nations respond to Trans Mountain appeal decision
- Liberal MPs Urge Trudeau To Reject Massive Alberta Oilsands Mine
- What's it like to be black in Canada? Under policing, it's hell, says Desmond Cole
- Report calls for end to program that involves police officers in public schools
- N.S. teen hockey player angry after probe finds taunts not racial
- Documents suggest Canada paid millions more than admitted to fight Cindy Blackstock
- Nunavut children experience the highest poverty rate in Canada: report
- Lynn Beyak facing accusations of ‘overtly biased views’ during Indigenous racism training
- Sask First Nations call for end to practice of 'birth alerts'
- Canada Has Never Been A Peacekeeping Nation
- NO PICNIC FOR WORKERS UNDER HORGAN NDP GOVERNMENT
- STOPPING THE CAQ ATTACK: BUILDING ON A YEAR OF RESISTANCE IN QUEBEC
- Green Party of Canada: Lower Your Entrance Fee for the Leadership Race! - Petition
Climate Emergency:
- When it comes to climate hypocrisy, Canada's leaders have reached a new low
- Antarctica logs hottest temperature on record with a reading of 18.3C
- 'Ignored and trivialized': Experts warned Australia government before catastrophic blazes
Co-op Refinery Strike:
- Strange new allies for FCL CEO Scott Banda
- Regina police allowing fuel trucks to enter Co-op Refinery
- Regina Police arrest four locked-out workers, side with FCL
Coronavirus:
- China declares “people’s war” against coronavirus; global economic impact spreads
- UN Chief Praises China's Coronavirus Response As Remarkable
- Coronavirus Blues: Hellworld Podcast Episode 1
- The Coronavirus Panic Exposes the Pathology of Nationalism
- When a disease is racialized
- Vietnam successfully isolates new coronavirus
- Chinese Doctors Are Using Cuban Antivirals Against Coronavirus
- A Site Tied To Steve Bannon Is Writing Fake News About The Coronavirus
Cuba:
- "The miracle we are performing...could not be performed in a capitalist society" -- Cuban socialism's remarkable accomplishments despite the criminal, imperialist blockade
- Fifty-eight years later, Cuba continues to resist U.S. blockade
- Vietnam will make all efforts to deepen ties with Cuba: Politburo member
- Cuba’s rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
Europe:
- The Communist Mayor of Dersim (Turkey)
- Outrage as German centre-right votes with AfD to oust Thuringia premier
- Farmers protest Socialist Party-Podemos government in Madrid
- Ireland general election: Sinn Féin surges to 22% in exit poll
Iowa Debacle & Bernie Sanders:
- Yesterday’s Gone: Iowa Was Waterloo for Democrats
- 'Because I Got 6,000 More Votes': Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Caucus
- Iowa and the Farce of American Democracy
- The Center Cannot Hold
- It’s Time for the Left to Build a Force Outside the Democratic Party
- NEW DETAILS SHOW HOW DEEPLY IOWA CAUCUS APP DEVELOPER WAS EMBEDDED IN DEMOCRATIC ESTABLISHMENT
- Joe Biden flopped in Iowa. And so did the Democratic party's reputation
- 'My Word Stands': Sanders Co-Chair Nina Turner Offends MSNBC Pundits by Calling Billionaire Bloomberg an 'Oligarch'
- Jews soften on Sanders after his New Hampshire town hall Holocaust remarks
History:
- Rewriting History of World War II Is Ominous Warning
India:
- India rises against Modi
- Left parties in India call for nationwide protests against Modi government's policies
- CPI-M to launch door-to-door campaign against NRC, NPR
Israel / Palestine:
- Buried in Trump’s peace plan, a proposal that could strip thousands of Israeli Arabs of their citizenship
- Bloc of Muslim Nations Warns Trump Israel-Palestine Plan 'Destroys the Foundations of Peace'
- EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation
- Palestine Liberation Organisation warns Israel rushing to enforce Trump's 'act of hostility' against Palestinians
South America:
- Brazil: 80% Killed by Police in Rio de Janeiro in 2019 Were Black
- Argentina Will Not Pay IMF Debt Until Recession Has Ended
- Chile: 5 Dead in a Week as Violent Repression Continues
Sports:
- Why Both Super Bowl Team Names Should Be Replaced
- COLIN KAEPERNICK SUPER CHARITY SUNDAY ...Serves Up Meals, Clothes For The Needy
United Kingdom:
- Why I just quit the Labour Party
- Socialist Educational Association nominates Long-Bailey and Burgon
- Richard Burgon announces 'peace pledge' to stop party backing foreign wars if elected deputy leader
- Failing to elect Long-Bailey risks return to 2015, union chief tells Labour
- Black Professor Unleashes Flood of White Tears After On-Air Clash Ensues When Guest Says the British Empire ‘Wasn’t All Bad’
- Poverty rise for young and old since 2015
- In-work poverty rise due to benefit cuts for low-wage earners, says think tank
- £7bn loot for Northern Rail robbers
United States:
- 'America in a State of Denial About the Level of Poverty in This Country,' Says Ocasio-Cortez
- ‘I'm not a robot’: Amazon workers condemn unsafe, grueling conditions at warehouse
- Nearly 700 People In The U.S. Die From Gun Violence Each Week; A Memorial Honors Them
- Hundreds deported from U.S. to El Salvador have been killed or abused, new report says
- Fully Armed Rally-Goers Enter Kentucky’s Capitol Building With Zero Resistance
Venezuela:
- Maduro: 'the US Does Not Appoint President in Venezuela'
- Russia foreign minister slams U.S. sanctions during visit to Venezuela
- 'No Better Distillation of Washington': Democrats and GOP Join Trump in Standing Ovation for Failed Venezuelan Coup Leader Juan Guaidó
- GUAIDO’S FAILED FOREIGN TOUR ENDS WITH A FLOP
- President Maduro Commemorates 21st Anniversary of Hugo Chavez's Inauguration
