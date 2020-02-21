New York Times reports on the defeat of the Waffle, 1971 -- Daily LIFT #133
The New York Times reports (April 26, 1971) on the victory of the "moderate" David Lewis as leader of the NDP in Canada in 1971 after the "radicals showed unexpected strength". The "radicals" were the Waffle whose leadership candidate was James Laxer.
Due to this show of "unexpected strength" the craven Lewis clan, its allies and the party establishment engineered the expulsion of the Waffle from the party a little over a year later setting the tone for decades of anti-democratic NDP actions and practice.
Note that even then you see the methods used by the party elite as a motion calling for sweeping nationalization of financial institutions and the manufacturing industries "never reached the floor".
Of course it didn't.
