Lenin's City is the Most Literate City in the World, Soviet Literacy Poster 1931 -- Daily LIFT #134
Soviet poster noting the great strides in Soviet literacy rates and the achievement of 100% literacy in Leningrad placing it above Berlin and London as the world's most literate city. The banners celebrate the cultural revolution that literacy was a cornerstone of, the fight for literacy, and call for the achievement of full literacy across the USSR.
The eradication of illiteracy was one of the great early achievements of Soviet socialism. In many regions there had been a literacy rate of virtually zero and some did not even have standardized writing. Within a generation of the revolution this had all changed.
