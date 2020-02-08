Mural against the American imperialist blockade in Havana -- Daily LIFT #123
February 7 marked the anniversary of the imposition of the illegal and criminal, imperialist economic blockade of Cuba by the United States in 1962. It was announced by President Kennedy February 3, 1962. Since its imposition it has cost the Cuban economy at least $130 billion US according to the United Nations.
Despite this Cuban socialism has made remarkable strides forward for the Cuban people. Read more at: "The miracle we are performing...could not be performed in a capitalist society" -- Cuban socialism's remarkable accomplishments despite the criminal, imperialist blockade
