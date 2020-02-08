Saturday, February 8, 2020

Mural against the American imperialist blockade in Havana -- Daily LIFT #123


February 7 marked the anniversary of the imposition of the illegal and criminal, imperialist economic blockade of Cuba by the United States in 1962. It was announced by President Kennedy February 3, 1962. Since its imposition it has cost the Cuban economy at least $130 billion US according to the United Nations.

