Saturday, February 29, 2020
Prosciutto and Swiss Roasted Chicken Thighs w. Mushrooms
If you are fond of the flavours of Chicken Cordon Bleu but are not feeling like Gordon Ramsey on an average weeknight this recipe combines Swiss cheese, prosciutto cotto and sauteed mushrooms with chicken and is spectacularly easy.
This method works best with chicken thighs. I like using bone-in, skin on thighs for an extra level of texture and flavour, but you can use boneless and skinless if you wish.
Place your thighs on a shallow roasting pan lined with parchment paper. Brush them with a little olive oil and then season them to taste with sea salt and black pepper.
Place the chicken in an oven preheated to 450 degrees. Roast for 25 minutes on the middle rack.
Meanwhile, saute around 2 cups of sliced mushrooms seasoned with sea salt and black pepper to taste in some olive oil for around 5-7 minutes over medium-high heat. Set aside.
After 25 minutes remove the thighs from the oven keeping the oven hot.
Top each one with a slice of prosciutto cotto and then Swiss cheese cut to fit. You can use any ham you like but I like prosciutto cotto because it is lean and flavourful. Then top each with some of the sauteed mushrooms.
Put the chicken back in the hot oven and cook for another 10 minutes.
Remove and let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Remember, if you are concerned Health Canada recommends cooking chicken pieces to an internal temperature of 75 C. / 165 degrees F. at the thickest part.
Melted cheese and prosciutto with sauteed mushrooms over seasoned roast chicken in just a few easy steps.
Enjoy.
