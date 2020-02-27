One Potato, Two Potato w. Potato Bread, Lemon-Custard Potato Pie, Salmon-Stuffed Baked Potatoes & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Nimbus Publishing, 1987 and 2002
If you are a fan of potatoes, this cookbook is a dream come true. Written by a PEI native, needless to say, it is a celebration of spuds, how to cook with them and their history.
The book starts with sections like "What is a Potato" and "The History of the Potato" and includes charts, cooking times and even profiles of things like the Potato Museum in Washington DC, which is sadly no longer around.
The many, many recipes of all types each include potato in some way and show how remarkably diverse the uses it can be put to are.
There are potato cakes, cookies and candies in addition to classic mains and a large array of salads and baked potato recipes. As a result you get everything from Potato Chips Cookies to Cabbage and Potato Soup.
Here we have shared at least one recipe from each section, often accompanied by little bits of potato trivia and charming illustrations.
(click on scans to enlarge)
