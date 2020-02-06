RCMP launches violent raids into Wet’suwet’en territory

|Image via Jesse Winter on twitter
Yet again the commitment of Canada's leaders to reconciliation and respect for Indigenous sovereignty is shown to be purely rhetorical and a sham. The hypocrisy of so-called "progressive" leaders like NDP BC Premier John Horgan and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is simply stunning.
While both use the old colonial lies about "rule of law", the pipeline and project could never have preceded without their full support and billions of dollars in government incentives.
Here is what we know so far. We will continue to update with any further developments.
Video of the attack from Cody Wedlidi Merriman. At the end of his narration he notes:
"This now means Horgan has two raids on his resume. He talks about reconciliation yet he removes Indigenous people from his lands. That is not reconciliation, that word cannot come out of his mouth unless he talks about how poorly he is at reconciliation.
This is the provincial government, how they deal with Indigenous people. They don't talk with them, they remove them from their lands, they throw them in prison and in jail.This is how they build industry. "
As RCMP begin arrests, Gidimt'en spokesperson Molly Wickham issues declaration on Wet'suwet'en rights (read the full statement here: https://www.straight.com/news/1356821/rcmp-begin-arrests-gidimten-spokesperson-molly-wickham-issues-declaration-wetsuweten):
This morning as the RCMP began arresting people to once again enforce the injunction—obtained by Coastal GasLink—Wickham delivered a stirring commentary on Facebook urging allies to come to the Morice River Forest Service Road on unceded Wet'suwet'en territory to witness what was taking place.
"It's time to rise up.It's time to stand up for all Indigenous people all across Turtle Island. It's time to make it known that Indigeous people will not be oppressed any longer—that the RCMP can't come in and remove us from our territories, that they have no legitimacy on stolen Indigenous land.
"And we have a right and a responsibility to be protecting our territory, to be protecting our water, to be protecting our future generations," she continued. "The state—so-called Canada, so-called B.C.—they have no jurisdiction on Wet'suwet'en land. The RCMP has no jurisdiction on Wet'suwet'en land.
"They're invading our people again, starting in the wee hours of the morning, arresting people who have been providing food and medical supplies to our camps, who are camped out along the side of the road doing amazing and righteous work. And right now, they're being arrested and they're being removed."
Media oversight is not in the interest of the cops when they start their attacks and violence:
Pre-dawn raid, guns out, arrests, windows smashed...hardly seems like the "least violence possible" as the RCMP serve their role as the armed and violent wing of the colonial. corporate state:
RCMP is attacking where the injunction does not even apply:
