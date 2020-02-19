The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Peace, Work, Happiness: Ceramic Panel, Ukrainian SSR, 1969 -- Daily LIFT #131
Peace, Work, Happiness: Ceramic Panel, Ukrainian SSR, 1969 -- Daily LIFT #131
Art that was at the Kiev Airport during the Soviet period.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:42 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Daily LIFT
,
Kiev
,
Ukraine
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment