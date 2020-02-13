Actions across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en

This feels like an emerging movement and the depth and breadth of the protests and resistance seems to have caught both the federal and provincial government off guard.
The Mohawks of Tyendinaga have sent bourgeois politicians and their capitalist bosses into a panic as their presence -- on their own lands -- near an essential Ontario rail corridor outside of Belleville has caused CN and VIA Rail to cancel all passenger and cargo traffic. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is now offering to meet with them as alarmist headlines cry out things like "'An emergency for the Canadian economy': Rail disruption hurting industries, groups say".
Here is a look at some of the actions to date:
Second blockade set up on Mohawk territory as anti-pipeline blockades slow rail traffic
Rail blockade at the Wyman crossing in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory
Manitoba protesters blockade CN Rail line, demand RCMP leave Wet'suwet'en territory
Land Protectors Are Blocking Train Lines From Montreal To Protest Coastal GasLink Pipeline
Toronto protesters block railway tracks in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation (Feb. 8)
B.C. throne speech overshadowed by provincewide demonstrations
Outpouring of International Solidarity as RCMP Arrest Unist’ot’en Matriarchs
|Victoria: BC Legislature Protest Feb 10
Wet'suwet'en supporters march through downtown Vancouver, blocking traffic and shutting down bridge
Police arrest 57 anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver and Delta port entrances (Feb 10)
Hundreds rally in Metro Vancouver and Victoria in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en
Both major bridges in Victoria shut down by supporters of Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline movement (Feb. 10)
Deputy PM Freeland blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax (Feb. 12)
Wet’suwet’en solidarity action disrupts Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Halifax
Protesters rally at Halifax container terminal in support of Wet'suwet'en (Feb 11)
Protest in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en shuts down major Toronto intersection
