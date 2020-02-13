Thursday, February 13, 2020

Actions across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en

Since the violent attack on Wet'suwet'en territory by the RCMP began on February 8 people across the country have been taking action in solidarity with the land defenders and their rights.

This feels like an emerging movement and the depth and breadth of the protests and resistance seems to have caught both the federal and provincial government off guard.

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga have sent bourgeois politicians and their capitalist bosses into a panic as their presence -- on their own lands -- near an essential Ontario rail corridor outside of Belleville has caused CN and VIA Rail to cancel all passenger and cargo traffic. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is now offering to meet with them as alarmist headlines cry out things like "'An emergency for the Canadian economy': Rail disruption hurting industries, groups say".

Here is a look at some of the actions to date:

Second blockade set up on Mohawk territory as anti-pipeline blockades slow rail traffic



Rail blockade at the Wyman crossing in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory



Manitoba protesters blockade CN Rail line, demand RCMP leave Wet'suwet'en territory



Land Protectors Are Blocking Train Lines From Montreal To Protest Coastal GasLink Pipeline

Toronto protesters block railway tracks in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation (Feb. 8)

B.C. throne speech overshadowed by provincewide demonstrations

Outpouring of International Solidarity as RCMP Arrest Unist’ot’en Matriarchs

Victoria: BC Legislature Protest Feb 10

Wet'suwet'en supporters march through downtown Vancouver, blocking traffic and shutting down bridge



Police arrest 57 anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver and Delta port entrances (Feb 10)

 Hundreds rally in Metro Vancouver and Victoria in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en



Both major bridges in Victoria shut down by supporters of Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline movement (Feb. 10)


Deputy PM Freeland blocked by Wet'suwet'en demonstrators in Halifax (Feb. 12)

 Wet’suwet’en solidarity action disrupts Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Halifax



Protesters rally at Halifax container terminal in support of Wet'suwet'en (Feb 11)


Protest in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en shuts down major Toronto intersection



