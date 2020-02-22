Saturday, February 22, 2020
Marinated Steak and Swiss Sandwiches on Rye
We have done sandwiches on The Left Chapter before, but in part inspired by the new blog A Year in Sandwiches, today I am sharing one of my favourites; a marinaded steak sandwich that is topped with broiled Swiss cheese.
This terrific sandwich is made using thin cut "minute" steaks that are relatively inexpensive and that we have used before in recipes like Schnitzel Style Minute Steak.
To begin you want to marinade the steaks.
Marinade Ingredients:
1/2 cup olive oil
sea salt, pepper, garlic powder
1/8 cup of soy sauce
1/8 cup of balsamic vinegar
Hot Sauce to taste
In a large bowl toss the steaks in all the marinade ingredients seasoned with the sea salt, black pepper and garlic powder quite liberally or to taste. You can use any of your favourite hot sauces, again to taste, though I find Caribbean or Mexican style ones work best. I used Yucatan Sunshine Habanero Pepper Sauce.
Once the steaks are fully and evenly coated, cover and place in the fridge for 2-3 hours.
When ready to cook heat some olive oil to medium high in a saucepan and fry the steaks about 30 to 45 seconds a side. The great thing about minute steaks is that they cook fast.
Place one or two of the fried steaks on a large piece of toasted rye. Put 1 or 2 slices of Swiss cheese on top and place in the oven at the top to broil. You want to broil the cheese topped steak until the cheese melts and is browned to your liking. Make sure not to burn it!
Top with another slice of rye. I like to coat this in Colman's hot mustard. Dijon mustard works equally well.
You can put other toppings on as well such as sauteed mushrooms or caramelized onions.
Cut in half and enjoy with a cold beer or some red wine. Easy and very tasty.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 3:21 PM
Labels: steak
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment