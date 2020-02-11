Tuesday, February 11, 2020
The Conservative leadership race: Den of really, truly, horrible people -- Hellworld Podcast Episode 2
Nathaniel Laxer -- whose previous work on The Left Chapter includes A Holiday Nightmare and “The End of History” and the Post-Soviet Tragedy -- returns with Episode 2 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this one he takes a deep dive into the 2020 Conservative leadership race and all of its candidates in this den of really, truly, horrible people.
If you missed it, the first episode, Coronavirus Blues, looks at the hysteria, xenophobia, racism and anti-Chinese narratives we have seen in reaction to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Watch for future episodes.
You Tube:
SoundCloud:
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:25 AM
Labels: Conservatives, Hellworld
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment