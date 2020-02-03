The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Monday, February 3, 2020
Communist Party of Vietnam formed February 3, 1930
The Communist Party of Vietnam was formed February 3, 1930.
This poster was issued for the 75th anniversary of its formation in 2005.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:55 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Ho Chi Minh
,
Vietnam
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment