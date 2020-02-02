Trump's Apartheid Israel Plan, Bernie Sanders, the Coronavirus & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos January 26 - February 2

This list covers the week of January 26 - February 2.
The round-up of international links, videos and photos are presented in sections related to topic/region listed alphabetically except for links related to Trump's absurd and outrageous "peace plan" for Israel which are at the start along with the Featured Article post.
Featured Article:
HOW THE ENVIRONMENTAL LAWYER WHO WON A MASSIVE JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON LOST EVERYTHING
LAST AUGUST, DURING the second-hottest year on record, while the fires in the Amazon rainforest were raging, the ice sheet in Greenland was melting, and Greta Thunberg was being greeted by adoring crowds across the U.S., something else happened that was of great relevance to the climate movement: An attorney who has been battling Chevron for more than a decade over environmental devastation in South America was put on house arrest.
Trump's Apartheid Israel Plan:
- Palestinian Authority cuts ties with Israel and U.S.
- Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ is so absurd and banal, it’s impossible to take it seriously
- The ‘Deal of the Century’ is Apartheid
- Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Israel and the Palestinians is neither
- Mehdi Hasan: Trump’s Middle East Plan Is a Policy of Apartheid & Settler Colonialism
- All that's missing from Trump's 'overly good' Middle East plan is Palestinians
- PROGRESSIVE JEWISH GROUPS DISMISS TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN AS 'UTTERLY BANKRUPT' AND A 'SHAM'
- Denouncing Trump Plan as 'Unacceptable,' Sanders Declares It Is Time to 'End the Israeli Occupation'
- God put Trump in White House, says US ambassador to Israel
- 'This photo marked the moment my life ended': Documenting death in Gaza
- Benjamin Netanyahu indicted in corruption cases
Bernie Sanders:
- It Should Be Easy to Defeat Trump, But Corporate Democrats Look Ready and Willing to Blow It
- Bernie Sanders Is Trying to Save Minor League Baseball — and Get Its Players a Raise
- The Bernie Blackout Is Real, and These Screenshots Prove It
- 57 Climate Scientists Object After Biden Falsely Claims "Not a Single Solitary Scientist" Thinks Sanders' Green New Deal Can Work
Bolivia:
- Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Arrests Socialist Political Refugees
- Interim Bolivian president Añez calls Indigenous citizens “savages”
- Bolivia's MAS Party Remains Ahead In Voting Intentions: Poll
Brazil:
- Brazilian Indigenous Tribes to Sue Bolsonaro Over Crude Remarks
Canada:
- Take Action Now – thank Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and tell her not to back down!
- Jewish Group Applauds Montreal City Council for Abandoning Controversial Definition of Antisemitism
- Canada Post employees protest in Montreal after 2 years without collective agreement
- Study shows cutting corporate taxes costs thousands of Canadian jobs
- Desmond Cole wants to dispel Canada's "magical thinking" on race
- Anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting a chance to have a tough talk about hate, organizers say
- ‘Cynical ploy’: Trudeau government flip-flops, now plans to fight child welfare class-action
- Defence lawyers call for mass pardon of non-violent Indigenous inmates after watchdog report
- After the apology, Indigenous groups seek firm commitments from Quebec government
Chile:
- Beaten, mutilated and forced to undress: Inside Chile’s brutal police crackdown against protesters
- Communists propose snap elections in Chile
- Uprising in Chile is legacy of dashed hopes and bitter defeat
Colombia:
- Colombia: Ex-FARC Member and Peace Deal Signatory Assassinated
- Colombia is systematically killing off its black citizens
Co-op Refinery Strike:
- No deal reached: Unifor restores blockade around Regina’s Co-op Refinery
- Dance Parties, Personal Growth, and Police: Three Days with Locked Out Regina Oil Workers
- The Saskatchewan NDP wants to consult with business before committing to banning replacement workers because of course it does
Coronavirus:
- How Chinese Socialism is Defeating the Coronavirus Outbreak
- China’s coronavirus response shows what’s possible when people come before profits
- Vietnam declares novel coronavirus epidemic
- Outbreaks of xenophobia in west as coronavirus spreads
- Coronavirus: What's racism got to do with it?
- Online claims that Chinese scientists stole virus from Winnipeg lab have 'no factual basis'
- Building solidarity and friendship with China: notes on a trip to the People’s Republic
Europe:
- Hundreds of refugee women protest against the horrific conditions in Moria camp, Lesbos
- 'We're setting a clear stop sign': Berlin passes five-year rent freeze law
- Portugal set to curb tax breaks for wealthy foreigners
- How the Italian left defied the far right in Emilia-Romagna
- Turkish government accused of blocking aid to victims of last week's earthquake
- Kurdish leaders celebrate Belgian court's ruling that the PKK is not a terrorist organisation
France:
Battle scenes from France of firefighters fighting back against violent police repression at a protest for better working conditions.
- French police clash with firefighters during Paris protest
- The Robin Hoods of France: Electrical Workers Cut Electricity to Sell-Out Union, Reconnect for Country’s Poor
- Leftist Lawmakers to Present Censure Motion Against Macron
Ideas:
- Charles Murray Is Never Going Away
India:
January 26 -- India’s Republic Day-- witnessed massive demonstrations across the country rejecting the divisive Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). In the south Indian state of Kerala, more than 7 million people from all walks of life participated in a 620-km-long statewide human chain.
Iraq:
- Iraqi Communist Party demands early elections and end to bloodshed
- Iraq protesters unconvinced after Mohammed Allawi named PM
Mali:
- Protesters in Mali Demand the Departure of French Troops
Mexico:
- Activists Decry Femicides After Another Woman Is Killed In Juárez, Mexico
- Mexico: defender of monarch butterflies found dead two weeks after he vanished
Porn & Prostitution:
- Daphne Bramham: Allowing paroled murderers to visit brothels isn't just stupid, it's illegal and deadly
- The misogyny of the so-called “rough sex” defence
Sports:
- Problem with ‘Arrowhead Chop’ isn’t political correctness. It’s about human dignity
United Kingdom:
- Scottish politicians vote to back a second independence referendum
- Rebecca Long-Bailey on aspiration and going “further” left
- ‘Historic victory’ for United Voices of the World as over 1,000 hospital workers brought back in-house
- Northern rail franchise to be renationalised
- Disabled man starved to death after DWP stopped his benefits
- Gypsies and travellers under continual attack
United States:
“FTP” protest against police begins in New York City. The activists demand the abolition of subway fares and police in public transportation.
- A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months.
- Mississippi: 13th inmate dies in less than a month amid crisis in prison system
- Absolutely Horrific': Trump Preparing to Roll Back Restrictions on US Military Use of Landmines
- US Dropped Record Number of Bombs on Afghanistan in 2019
- Ukraine to investigate Biden over role in stopping corruption probe into his son
- Why does Joe Biden keep losing his cool with voters?
- Klobuchar Called On To Suspend Campaign As Questions Swirl Around Myon Burrell Case
- The Vile Message Democrats Are Sending With Impeachment
Venezuela:
- Haiti Joins US-Backed Lima Group Against Venezuela
- Venezuela's Supreme Court Rejects Attempted Takeover of Telesur
Wet’suwet’en:
- Canada’s Battle Against First Nations Shows Slide Toward Authoritarianism
- Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs among those calling for civilian review of RCMP actions
- RCMP to stand down as Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and province start de-escalation talks
- Wet’suwet’en construct additional lodge ahead of police roadblock at 27 kilometre
- Indigenous activists file complaint, allege Victoria police caused 'multiple' injuries at protest
- Hundreds of students walk out of classes in Metro Vancouver in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs
- IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE WET’SUWET’EN HEREDITARY CHIEFS
Women's Rights / Feminism:
- American Law Does Not Take Rape Seriously
- Angels’ in Hell: The Culture of Misogyny Inside Victoria’s Secret
No comments:
Post a Comment