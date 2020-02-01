Saturday, February 1, 2020
Racism in Canada, the Waffle, Transit Fare Policing & more -- December and January on The Left Chapter in review
We also had a contemporary photography post with The City in a Photograph -- The Urban Photography of Patricia Lochwin.
There were several posts related to socialist history such as The CPSU: Stages of History, December 1980 w. Photos as well as our ongoing Daily LIFT posts like Vasily Zaitsev instructs other Soviet snipers, Stalingrad, 1942 -- Daily LIFT #72
This year there were two of our always popular music roundups, one of which nearly made the top six list. The Top Fifty Songs of the Decade ft. Hurray for the Riff Raff, Janelle Monáe, Arcade Fire, Beyoncé & more and The 20 Best Songs of 2019 ft. Brittany Howard, Kesha, William Prince, The Highwomen & more!.
Our top food related post (in terms of hits) was: Crispy Pan Roasted Parmesan Chicken.
There were our annual reviews with Fare Evasion Frauds, NDP Debacles, Racism in Canada & more -- 2019 on The Left Chapter in review and Pam's Roti, Hot Italian Sausages, Golden Cook Caribbean & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2019.
We also covered the RCMP blockade in posts like Victoria City Council declares solidarity with Wet’suwet’en People and Trudeau dodges, Horgan and Singh contort on Wet'suwet'en, the RCMP and UNDRIP as well as the open letter on our top six list.
Thanks very much to all our readers and contributors.
Two of the pieces on this top six list came from contributors so remember if you have an article, editorial, analysis, recipe or story you would like to contribute there are details on how to do so on our Submissions page as well as at the end of this post.
Without any further ado, here are the top six posts, in terms of hits, from December and January:
1) Canada has a racism problem and the fact so many Canadians think we don't is a part of it
Perhaps after an election where Justin Trudeau was exposed for having worn blackface on several occasions and yet not only was not forced to resign as Liberal leader but was ultimately reelected as Prime Minster (albeit with a minority) it should not come as a surprise that "49 per cent of Canadians don't think racism is a serious problem in the country".
Read more.
2) Fifty years later it is time to acknowledge the Waffle was wrong
As 2019 draws to close so too does the 50th anniversary of the birth of the socialist movement within in the NDP that became known as the Waffle.
Read more.
3) The policing of fare evasion reveals the twisted agenda of our politicians
What do you do in a city that is beset by terrible housing, social and transit issues due to decades of mismanagement and underfunding by politicians on all different levels of government?
Read more.
4) Singh disavows the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, shows NDP's true colours again
In a predictable and totally revealing turn of events, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh seems to have joined the ranks of politicians like Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and the leadership of Israel on the issue of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israeli apartheid.
Read more.
5) Open Letter to Jagmeet Singh regarding Trans Mountain, Site C and Coastal GasLink
By Matt Fodor
Dear Mr. Singh:
The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is calling for a suspension of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Site C and Coastal GasLink pipeline. These projects are going ahead without the free, prior and informed consent of Indigenous peoples. The UN committee has raised concern about the “forced removal, disproportionate use of force, harassment and intimidation” and “escalating use of force” against Indigenous peoples.
Read more.
6) A Holiday Nightmare
By Nathaniel Laxer
Boris Johnson has won.
Despite all of the lies, debased vitriol and stomach turning hypocrisy, despite it being a time in the United Kingdom of declining life expectancy, rising poverty and incredible distress, led by an anemic government of liars and cowards, he won.
Read more.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, event or petition, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
See also: NDP Election Disaster, Canadian Foreign Policy Hypocrisy & more -- October and November on The Left Chapter in review
