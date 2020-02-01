The Left Chapter
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Stamp issued on January 31, 2020 to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, February 3, 1930 -- Daily LIFT #116
Stamp issued on January 31, 2020 to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, February 3, 1930 -- Daily LIFT #116
Michael Laxer
4:00 PM
Daily LIFT
Ho Chi Minh
Vietnam
