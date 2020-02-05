Che in the captured barracks of the Leoncio Vidal Regiment after the battle of Santa Clara -- Che Photo #5
Che in the captured barracks of the Leoncio Vidal Regiment after the battle of Santa Clara. This was on January 1, 1959, the same day that the dictator Batista fled Havana and the revolution triumphed.
Che was wearing a cast as he had been injured previously during fighting at Caibarién.
From a collection of Soviet archival photos of Che. The Left Chapter will be doing a daily series of these often unusual Che photos from this archive over the month of February -- some with quotes and history.
