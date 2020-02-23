Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada, Wet'suwet'en, Ontario Protests & more -- The Week in News and Opinion February 16 - 23

This list covers the week of February 16 - 23.
Featured Article:
Stop using the ‘rule of law’ as a weapon against Indigenous peoples
"Until Canadians and our governments start seeing the rule of law through the lens of colonialism and recognize the lopsided, inequitable and hypocritical ways in which it has been deployed, there will be no justice for Indigenous peoples and no peace for Canadian’s colonial institutions."
Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada & Other Primary News:
- Bernie Sanders Won Nevada. In 10 Days, He Could Make It Very Hard For Anyone To Catch Up.
- After the Nevada Blowout, It’s Bernie’s Party Now
- MSNBC in 'Full-Blown Freakout' Mode as Bernie Sanders Cements Status as Democratic Frontrunner
- Members Of Nevada's Largest Union Defied Their Leadership To Support Bernie Sanders
- Sanders Doubles Down, Blasts Israeli Government as ‘Right-wing and Racist’
- Bernie Sanders calls Saudi Arabia's rulers 'murderous thugs'
- Twitter suspends 70 accounts posting identical pro-Bloomberg content
- Bloomberg Has Already Spent $450 Million On Ads Since Launching His Campaign
- BLOOMBERG TO PAY HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE $2,500 A MONTH TO PRAISE HIM ON THEIR PERSONAL SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS: REPORT
- Bloomberg quietly plotting brokered convention strategy
- Bloomberg is the Equal Evil
Wet'suwet'en Solidarity News & Developments
Breaking: RCMP close outpost on Wet'suwet'en territory while continuing patrols
Since RCMP violently invaded our territories, police have been monitoring and patrolling Unist'ot'en land 24 hours a day. RCMP continue to deploy from a police detachment on Gidimt'en territory that was built against the will of our Hereditary Chiefs.
The Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and B.C. Civil Liberties Association say the exclusion zone implemented by the RCMP was unlawful. This response is authored by the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.
- B.C. environmental agency puts portion of Coastal Gaslink pipeline on hold
- Trudeau says rail barricades 'need to come down now,' rules out sending in soldiers to restore rail service
- Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will maintain blockades despite headway in B.C.
- 'We're not going to talk with a gun pointed at our heads' | Chief Woos
- The rule of law is ‘racist’ says Mohawk law professor Beverly Jacobs
- The breathtaking hypocrisy of the howls for “rule of law”
- Former treaty negotiator accuses B.C. government of 'picking their Indians' in Wet'suwet'en conflict
- 'Shame on them': Dene National Chief condemns police use of force on Wet'suwet'en territory
- Liberals postponing planned tabling of UNDRIP bill because of blockade crisis, says Mohawk chief
- Regina protesters tell Andrew Scheer to check his privilege in latest Wet’suwet’en rally
- Check your white male privilege Andrew Scheer
- Partial rail blockade in support of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs erected in Saskatoon
- Rally held downtown in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs (Toronto)
- Secwépemc Sacred Fire joins nationwide protests with rail blockade near Chase
- Protest outside B.C. premier's home amid Wet'suwet'en dispute leads to 3 arrests
- Indigenous Rail Blockades Could Become Flashpoint For Far-Right Activity
- Indigenous Peoples Report Racism Surge as Wet'suwet'en Rail Blockades Grow
- Conservative Leadership Candidate Peter MacKay Endorses Vigilante Justice To Deal With Protesters
- Who will be on the hook if the largest private-sector investment project in Canadian history hits the rocks?
- FROM RCMP RAIDS TO NATO WARS: CAPITALIST CRISIS AND OIL
- Petition: Statement of Solidarity for Wet’suet’en & Unifor & Condemnation of Police Suppression
- Petition: Open Letter in Solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Land Defense
An estimated 8,000 -10,000 people just SHUT DOWN and occupied major intersections of downtown Toronto along Bloor street in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en land defenders and water protectors!
Algeria:
- International trade union federations seek ILO intervention to stop persecution of Algerian activists
Bangladesh:
- Bangladesh' shipbreaking yards continue to claim lives
Bolivia:
- Morales' Candidacy in Peril as Electoral Body Ponders Ineligibility
Canada:
- NDP BUDGET FALLS FAR SHORT OF PEOPLE’S NEEDS (BC)
- Trudeau promotes mining exploitation in Africa
- Cabin seized by Sask. govt 'integral' to trapper's way of life, First Nations leaders say, urging its return
- Online petition calling for inquiry into Colten Boushie shooting gets thousands of signatures
- Court documents allege premier, others knew of plan for 'unconquered people' argument (Nova Scotia)
- Supporters cheer N.S. mom charged in rough arrest, as plea date set over
- As the TTC scolds riders for fare evasion, other cities experiment with a novel concept — free fares
Central, South America and Caribbean:
- US Prevents Medical Supplies From Reaching Cuba
- Brazil Court Rules in Favor of Fired Petrobras Workers on Strike
- IMF: Argentinian Debt 'Unsustainable', Economic Crisis Deepens
- Protests Continue in Dominican Republic
- Correa Returns To Ecuador To Register His Candidacy
- Mexican Radio Journalist Murdered in Ciudad Juárez
Chile:
- Chile: Chief of Police to Be Questioned Over 30 Lawsuits
- Chile: 3,765 Injured,10,000 Detained Protesters Since October
Climate Emergency:
- “NET ZERO” ISN’T ZERO ENOUGH
- Yukon First Nations declare climate emergency
Colombia:
- Colombia: 46 Social Leaders, 10 Ex-FARC Members Killed in 2020
- Violence Persists in Colombia: Another Ex-FARC Member Murdered
- Colombia's Communist Party reiterates struggle commitment
Coronavirus:
- World is approaching coronavirus tipping point, experts say
Europe:
- Italian dock workers refuse to resupply Saudi ‘weapons’ ship
- Communist Party of Greece Leader Koutsoumbas: ND Will Pay for the Demolition of the Social Security System
- Why Syriza’s Defeat Still Haunts the Left
France:
Thousands upon thousands of people have taken to the streets of Paris and other French cities as part of another nationwide strike against Macron's neoliberal pension reforms.
Germany:
- Far-right AfD faces exit from Hamburg parliament after election flop
- 9 killed in suspected far-right attack in Germany
- German far-right party AfD accused of fuelling hate after Hanau attack
- 'Who is there to protect us?' Far-right murders in Hanau spark anger and fear
- On Hanau’s streets, shocked migrants fear causes of the attack run deep
Ideas / History:
- W.E.B. Du Bois exposed capitalist and colonialist roots of white supremacy
New Zealand:
- New Communist Party of Aotearoa seeks to blaze a new trail in New Zealand
Ontario:
- Thousands gather in Niagara Falls to protest Ontario PC government
- Security company says guard who blocked CBC News camera was 'instructed by the PC party'
- 'We're all in it for the kids': Education unions lead thousands in job action at Queen's Park
- Ford government's claim of spending '$1.2B more' on education doesn't add up
- 'It's not just teachers': The forgotten workers in Ontario's school strikes
- Developer With Links to Fake Parents’ Group Lobbied Ford Government Following Anti-Teacher Attack Ads
- Layoffs Loom As Ontario PCs Test Privatizing Job-Search Services
- Canada steps into 'Ring of Fire' debate with Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Porn and Prostitution:
- The Ugly Truth Behind Pornhub's 'Year In Review'
Spain:
- Spain bans layoffs over sickness in first step to roll back labor reform
United Kingdom:
- UK to close door to non-English speakers and unskilled workers
- Patel admits her new immigration rules would have excluded her own parents from coming to Britain
- Jewish Chronicle to pay damages over anti-Semitism libel
- The new socialism of fools
- Over 600 workers in Amazon's warehouses have suffered serious injuries, union finds
- No socialist should vote for Keir Starmer
United States:
- Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
- Federal Judge Finds US in Contempt for Deporting Minors
- Target Warehouse Workers Rally To Become First Location In U.S. To Unionize
- Walmart Workers Demand Fair Pay And Hours At Protest In NY
- JAMAL TRULOVE: THE ENDURING TRAUMA OF STOP-AND-FRISK
- What is the 'boogaloo?' How online calls for a violent uprising are hitting the mainstream
Venezuela:
- Venezuelan Heroism Defeated Last Year's Invasion: Maduro
- US War Criminal Elliott Abrams Goes After teleSUR As Part of Regime Change Plot
- Maduro Announces Measures to Defend Venezuela’s Oil Industry
- Spanish Parliament Rejects Juan Guaido as Venezuelan President
- 'Bolivarian Shield 2020' Successfully Completed In Venezuela
- Mistrial is Another Blow to US Coup in Venezuela
