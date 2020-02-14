Andrew Scheer...seriously

Andrew Scheer:
- Has been a full-time politician since 2004
- Insurance broker? He wants you to think so.
- Used Conservative party funds to send his kids to private school
- Tells Indigenous protesters to
"check their privilege"
Seriously.
There could not be a better portrait of entitled, ugly colonial arrogance than this man, right here.
Don't let politicians, liberals, right wingers and the media fool you about who has the power.
As Malcolm X said: "If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing."
Sources: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/transport-minister-dialogue-blockade-1.5463960
https://globalnews.ca/news/6294905/andrew-scheer-private-school-funds/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Scheer
No comments:
Post a Comment