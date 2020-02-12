Monument-Museum on Ju-Quran Hill to the Red People's Revolutionary Army -- Daily LIFT #126

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Monument-Museum on Ju-Quran Hill to the Red People's Revolutionary Army that won the Battle of Volochayevka against the counter-revolutionary White armies, Feb, 12, 1922 -- Daily LIFT #126

On February 12, 1922 the pro-Soviet forces of the People's Revolutionary Army won the Battle of Volochayevka against the counter-revolutionary White armies in the Russian Far East near the city of  Khabarovsk.  Read more about this and see more art and images at: https://theleftchapter.blogspot.com/2019/02/red-forces-win-at-battle-of.html


