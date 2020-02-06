Iconic photo of leaders and heroes of the Cuban Revolution, Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos -- Daily LIFT #121
Born February 6, 1932, Camilo Cienfuegos was one of the principle revolutionary leaders who, along with Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, helped to bring freedom and socialism to Cuba.
Tragically, mere months after this photo was taken and the triumph of the revolution, Cienfuegos and the plane he was flying in went missing as he was returning from Camagüey to Havana. His body was never found.
