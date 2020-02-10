Monday, February 10, 2020
Reconciliation is dead
Four images that say it all about the lie of reconciliation being peddled by Canadian politicians like John Horgan and Justin Trudeau while they do the bidding of energy corporations.
Today -- another in a long line of dark days in Canadian colonial history -- the RCMP arrested Indigenous matriarchs during a ceremony they were holding on their own Wet'suwet'en lands in honour of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
The cops and the company men then tore down a fence with the word "Reconciliation" across it and proceeded to rip down dresses symbolizing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls even though these were on Indigenous lands and were blocking nothing.
Not in 1990 or 1980 or 1960. Today, now in 2020.
#ReconciliationIsDead
Posted by Michael Laxer at 4:44 PM
Labels: John Horgan, Justin Trudeau, Wet'suwet'en
